The Outnet Summer Clearance is Marking Down Prada, Proenza Schouler and More

Yes, there are a lot of sales happening right now and it can get overwhelming. But if you’re into designer brands, you’ll want to get a jump on The Outnet’s summer clearance. While it technically starts on July 11th, they’re offering a sneak peek all weekend long using the code FIRSTLOOK. This means you’ll take an additional 50 percent off the lowest price with discounts hovering anywhere from 50 to 80 percent off the retail price.

The mix of stuff is full of gems like a Prada bag going for just over $200, a date-night Proenza Schouler dress that’ll set you back $243 and a chic Altuzarra blazer marked down to $494. Of course if you’re looking for a cheap thrill, there are plenty of under $100 finds as well. Scroll ahead to shop our favorites and remember: sizing is limited and all sales are final so act fast but choose wisely.

$24, The Outnet Ganni Textured-crepe peplum top $24 (was $105, now 77% off) An inexpensive work-friendly top that’ll get you through hot summer days. $24 at The Outnet Buy with code: FIRSTLOOK

$124, The Outnet Robert Clergerie Gaga metallic leather sandals $124 (was $550, now 77% off) Because you can never have too many pairs of black sandals. $124 at The Outnet Buy with code: FIRSTLOOK

$213, The Outnet Prada Shell shoulder bag $213 (was $850, now 75% off) You’re not mistaken – it’s a trendy Prada nylon bag on deep discount. We bet this will be the first to go. $213 at The Outnet Buy with code: FIRSTLOOK

$19, The Outnet Cosabella Lace triangle soft-cup bra $19 (was $73, now 74% off) Both the bra and underwear are marked down so you can get the entire set for less than the cost of one item. $19 at The Outnet Buy with code: FIRSTLOOK

$10, The Outnet Cosabella Mid-rise lace briefs $10 (was $39, now 74% off) $10 at The Outnet Buy with code: FIRSTLOOK

$58, The Outnet Iris & Ink Suede slides $58 (was $115, now 50% off) Sandals inevitably get destroyed at the end of summer so the smartest bet is to buy an inexpensive pair you can wear to the ground. $58 at The Outnet Buy with code: FIRSTLOOK

$494, The Outnet Altuzarra Acacia houndstooth stretch-cotton blazer $494 (was $1,795, now 72% off) Yes, it’s still pretty pricey but you can wear this sharp blazer over jeans and a t-shirt or with a sleek work dress. $494 at The Outnet Buy with code: FIRSTLOOK

$75, The Outnet Iris & Ink Petra leather sandals $75 (was $150, now 50% off) Silver low heeled sandals are a good basic to have in your closet during wedding season – they’ll match nearly every cocktail dress. $75 at The Outnet Buy with code: FIRSTLOOK

$156, The Outnet Rosie Assoulin One-shoulder checked seersucker top $156 (was $695, now 78% off) We’re big fans of Rosie Assoulin’s pieces and this summery top is a steal. $156 at The Outnet Buy with code: FIRSTLOOK

$75, The Outnet ATP Atelier Buckled suede and cork sandals $75 (was $335, now 78% off) In case you want black handles with a bit of height. $75 at The Outnet Buy with code: FIRSTLOOK

$91, The Outnet Ganni Off-the-shoulder maxi dress $91 (was $405, now 78% off) For the woman who refuses to wear color, even when it’s 100 degrees outside. $91 at The Outnet Buy with code: FIRSTLOOK

$124, The Outnet A.L.C. Ruffled crepe de chine dress $124 (was $495, now 75% off) This would be cute for date night or any upcoming summer weddings. $124 at The Outnet Buy with code: FIRSTLOOK

$170, The Outnet GOAT Wool-crepe dress $170 (was $740, now 77% off) Megan Markle wore GOAT for her first post-wedding appearance and the brand has enjoyed a boost since. If you’re into her style, this is a very nice work dress that you can wear well into winter. $170 at The Outnet Buy with code: FIRSTLOOK

$244, The Outnet Proenza Schouler Cold-shoulder satin-crepe dress $244 (was $1,250, now 80% off) Here’s another fun date night option. Accessorize with a wicker basket if you’re feeling especially trendy. $244 at The Outnet Buy with code: FIRSTLOOK

$342, The Outnet Jil Sander Ridge textured-leather shoulder bag $342 (was $1,520, now 78% off) Buttery leather plus a power chain equals power bag for the creatively inclined. $342 at The Outnet Buy with code: FIRSTLOOK

$109, The Outnet By Malene Birger Crepe de chine shirt $109 (was $495, now 78% off) To add to your blouse rotation. $109 at The Outnet Buy with code: FIRSTLOOK

$90, The Outnet Iris & Ink Eve two-tone cashmere sweater $90 (was $180, now 50% off) The thought of wearing a sweater right now sounds absurd but an under $100 cashmere pullover is exactly what you’ll want come November. $90 at The Outnet Buy with code: FIRSTLOOK

$79, The Outnet Diane von Furstenberg Aiden blouse $79 (was $328, now 76% off) On especially hot days, a sleeveless blouse will make your commute that much easier. $79 at The Outnet Buy with code: FIRSTLOOK

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.