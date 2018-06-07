The Outnet Summer Clearance is Marking Down Prada, Proenza Schouler and More

Yes, there are a lot of sales happening right now and it can get overwhelming. But if you’re into designer brands, you’ll want to get a jump on The Outnet’s summer clearance. While it technically starts on July 11th, they’re offering a sneak peek all weekend long using the code FIRSTLOOK. This means you’ll take an additional 50 percent off the lowest price with discounts hovering anywhere from 50 to 80 percent off the retail price.
The mix of stuff is full of gems like a Prada bag going for just over $200, a date-night Proenza Schouler dress that’ll set you back $243 and a chic Altuzarra blazer marked down to $494. Of course if you’re looking for a cheap thrill, there are plenty of under $100 finds as well. Scroll ahead to shop our favorites and remember: sizing is limited and all sales are final so act fast but choose wisely.
An inexpensive work-friendly top that’ll get you through hot summer days.
Because you can never have too many pairs of black sandals.
You’re not mistaken – it’s a trendy Prada nylon bag on deep discount. We bet this will be the first to go.
Both the bra and underwear are marked down so you can get the entire set for less than the cost of one item.
Sandals inevitably get destroyed at the end of summer so the smartest bet is to buy an inexpensive pair you can wear to the ground.
Yes, it’s still pretty pricey but you can wear this sharp blazer over jeans and a t-shirt or with a sleek work dress.
Silver low heeled sandals are a good basic to have in your closet during wedding season – they’ll match nearly every cocktail dress.
We’re big fans of Rosie Assoulin’s pieces and this summery top is a steal.
In case you want black handles with a bit of height.
For the woman who refuses to wear color, even when it’s 100 degrees outside.
This would be cute for date night or any upcoming summer weddings.
Megan Markle wore GOAT for her first post-wedding appearance and the brand has enjoyed a boost since. If you’re into her style, this is a very nice work dress that you can wear well into winter.
Here’s another fun date night option. Accessorize with a wicker basket if you’re feeling especially trendy.
Buttery leather plus a power chain equals power bag for the creatively inclined.
To add to your blouse rotation.
Our latest In Her Shoes profile loves pleated skirts for their year-round versatility. Here’s one for under $100.
The thought of wearing a sweater right now sounds absurd but an under $100 cashmere pullover is exactly what you’ll want come November.
On especially hot days, a sleeveless blouse will make your commute that much easier.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.