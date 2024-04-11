Paris Hilton Explained Why She Isn’t Posting Her Daughter

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Paris Hilton has given the world a candid look at her friendships, vacations, closet, and family for over two decades. But when it comes to her 4-month-old daughter, London, the socialite is keeping things private (for now). Speaking with E! News on Tuesday, Hilton explained why she hasn’t posted any photos of London to social media.

“I feel like my life has just been so public with everything,” she said. “So I just wanted to keep my little girl to me.” She added that she’ll “show her to the world soon ’cause everyone keeps asking.” Hilton didn’t specify when “soon” would be, but said it will be “when the time is right.”

Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed London via surrogate late last year. Their first child, a son named Phoenix, was born in January 2023 and regularly makes appearances on Hilton’s social-media feeds.

In October, Hilton responded to insensitive comments about Phoenix’s appearance, writing, “Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child, or anyone else’s for that matter, is unacceptable … This hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe. I’ve worked hard to cultivate an environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance, and I expect the same in return.” Hilton also touched on the difficulty of deciding whether to post her child or not, writing: “If I don’t post my baby, people assume I’m not a great mother and if I do post him, there are some people who are cruel and hateful.” She concluded by saying, “I’m a proud working mom and my baby is perfectly healthy, adorable and angelic.”

Since her children’s arrival, Hilton has said she loves being in her “mom era,” telling E! News on Tuesday that she’s having an “incredible time.” “I’ve never been happier,” she said, calling her children “the sweetest little angels.” She added that she “would love a sister for London because my sister and I have such a close relationship.”

