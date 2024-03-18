Athletes Can Bone in the Olympic Village Again

Trend report time! Sex is back … at the Olympics. COVID restrictions at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (held in 2021) discouraged athletes from physical contact of any kind, but the upcoming Paris games are likely to be a return to form for the Olympic Village, horny-wise. Sky News reports that around 300,000 condoms will be available to the athletes arriving in the City of Love. If you’re wondering about the math on that, 300,000 rubbers is enough for each athlete to use two every day of the Olympics.

“It is very important that the conviviality here is something big,” Laurent Michaud, director of the Olympic Village, told Sky News. You have to imagine he then took a long drag of a cigarette and winked. “Working with the athletes commission, we wanted to create some places where the athletes would feel very enthusiastic and comfortable.”

If the athletes are wanting a little liquid courage or some bubbly to celebrate a medal, they’ll have to go elsewhere. Michaud noted that there would be “no Champagne in the village,” but that athletes can have “all the Champagne they want” anywhere else in Paris. That could actually be kind of romantic. Imagine this: Some Champagne by the Seine, strolling back to Olympic Village, grabbing a condom (or two) out of a fishbowl in the lobby, then heading back to your twin bed to knock boots with another one of the world’s top athletes. Ooh la la!