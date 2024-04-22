Patti Smith Was Happy to Be Name-Dropped by Taylor Swift

Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, is littered with references to famous people. Some, like to Charlie Puth, are explicit, while others, like to Kim Kardashian, are slightly more subtle. In the album’s title track, Swift sings, “You’re not Dylan Thomas / I’m not Patti Smith / This ain’t the Chelsea Hotel / We’re modern idiots,” giving a nod to two artists who apparently inspired her music.

On Friday, Smith — the “Godmother of Punk” — thanked Swift for the shout-out, saying she was “moved to be mentioned” beside Thomas. She posted a photo of herself reading Thomas’s Portrait of the Artist as a Young Dog, a collection of the poet’s stories first published in 1940. Smith captioned the post:

“This is

saying I was

moved to be

mentioned in

the company

of the great

Welsh poet

Dylan Thomas.

Thank you Taylor”

Maybe Puth would like to weigh in on what he thought of his Tortured Poets Department reference next?

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.