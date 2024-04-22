Patti Smith Was Happy to Be Name-Dropped by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, is littered with references to famous people. Some, like to Charlie Puth, are explicit, while others, like to Kim Kardashian, are slightly more subtle. In the album’s title track, Swift sings, “You’re not Dylan Thomas / I’m not Patti Smith / This ain’t the Chelsea Hotel / We’re modern idiots,” giving a nod to two artists who apparently inspired her music.
On Friday, Smith — the “Godmother of Punk” — thanked Swift for the shout-out, saying she was “moved to be mentioned” beside Thomas. She posted a photo of herself reading Thomas’s Portrait of the Artist as a Young Dog, a collection of the poet’s stories first published in 1940. Smith captioned the post:
“This is
saying I was
moved to be
mentioned in
the company
of the great
Welsh poet
Dylan Thomas.
Thank you Taylor”
Maybe Puth would like to weigh in on what he thought of his Tortured Poets Department reference next?