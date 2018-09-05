35 Slinky Bodysuits for Curvy Women

By
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor

It’s clear the ’90s are back, and bodysuits may be the chicest and most controversial part of the revival. On the one hand, they create a sleek silhouette when a traditional blouse tuck won’t cut it; on the other, unlike some floatier pieces, bodysuits leave no margin for fit error. And as usual, plus size bodies get the short end of the stick.

Luckily, the 32 plus-size bodysuits below are available well past an XL. From super sheer to office-appropriate to breastfeeding-friendly, I have a feeling you’ll find just the one(sie).

A Bright Ballerina Option

WearAll Plus Size Wrap Long Sleeve Bodysuit
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
WearAll Plus Size Wrap Long Sleeve Bodysuit
From $4, Amazon

Sure, you’re not actually leaping in the air and executing pirouettes but that doesn’t mean you can’t wear something ballet-inspired. This highly rated option from Amazon has great reviews and is especially chic if you pair it with Mac’s Ruby Foo.

From $4 at Amazon
Buy
$4 at Amazon
Buy

A Grecian Goddess Suit

Purple Hanger Sleeveless Polo Neck Bodysuit
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
Purple Hanger Sleeveless Polo Neck Bodysuit
From $8, Amazon

Looking for a summer turtleneck? Try this one, another highly rated Amazon option, in Mykonos blue. Extra points if you wear it with white sandals.

From $8 at Amazon
Buy
$8 at Amazon
Buy

A Halloween Helper

Under Control Plus Size Boat Neck BodySuit
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
Under Control Plus Size Boat Neck BodySuit
$14, Amazon

We really love this simple black number. It’s a bit early to think about October, but it would be extra good for a last-minute cat costume.

$14 at Amazon
Buy
$14 at Amazon
Buy

A Onesie That’s Perfectly Rosy

Carrie Rose Print Mesh Bodysuit
Carrie Rose Print Mesh Bodysuit
$15, Boohoo
$15 (was $25, now 40% off)

It’s somehow sexy and Blossom-ish? If you need extra coverage, add a simple camisole, but if you want something worthy of a night out, take a cue from the model and try a simple black bra.

$15 at Boohoo
Buy

A One-Piece in Plush Pink

Asos Curve Body
Asos Curve Body
$16, ASOS
$16 (was $26, now 38% off)

Millenial pink and melodramatic purple might be the colors that are dominating the collective consciousness right now, but delicious hibiscus is even more fetching.

$16 at ASOS
Buy

A No-Sweat Sleeveless Suit

Asos Curve Tank Body
Asos Curve Tank Body
$16, ASOS

Everyone deserves a simple summer staple and this sleeveless one has thick straps at the shoulders, so you don’t have to worry about finding a special bra.

$16 at ASOS
Buy

A Scoopneck to Top Any Silhouette

Doublju Stretchy Scoopneck Bodysuit
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
Doublju Stretchy Scoopneck Bodysuit
From $18, Amazon

Skinny jeans, midi skirts, palazzo pants … the possibilities with this army green number are endless. Reviewers love how soft the fabric feels but the only caveat is that it can be a bit thin so don’t forget a nude bra.

From $18 at Amazon
Buy
$18 at Amazon
Buy

A Sleek, Sensual Suit

Plus Lucia Plunge V Neck Lace Bodysuit
Plus Lucia Plunge V Neck Lace Bodysuit
$20, Boohoo
$20 (was $34, now 41% off)

Into the hibiscus color but feel like you want something more revealing? Then this lacy bodysuit is calling your name. The updated lace has a nice peekaboo effect against your skin — the ideal for date night.

$20 at Boohoo
Buy

A Romantic Lace Plunge Suit

Plus Molly Lace Long Sleeved Bodysuit
Plus Molly Lace Long Sleeved Bodysuit
$20, Boohoo
$20 (was $34, now 41% off)

Like a 21st-century Marie Antoinette, this elaborate number is definitely for the woman who isn’t afraid to be the center of attention. Try it with white wide-legged trousers for the most commanding effect.

$20 at Boohoo
Buy

A Sweet, Sheer Suit

Spanx Polka Dot Thong Bodysuit
Spanx Polka Dot Thong Bodysuit
$58, Spanx

Polka dots make this sheer bodysuit a playful layering option. Try it under a slip dress for a night out.

$58 at Spanx
Buy

A Racy, Lacy Look

H&M+ Lace Bodysuit
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
H&M+ Lace Bodysuit
$25, H&M

Consider this your LBD of bodysuits — wear it with trousers, a pencil skirt, or jeans. It’ll look good with everything.

$25 at H&M
Buy

A Flouncy, Cheerful Suit

Plus Size Floral Flounce Bodysuit
Plus Size Floral Flounce Bodysuit
$25, Forever 21

A floral, off-the-shoulder bodysuit combines nearly every popular trend of the last few years into one neat little package.

$25 at Forever 21
Buy

A Dangerously Deep Option

Asos Curve Body with Deep Wrap Front and Back
Asos Curve Body with Deep Wrap Front and Back
$26, ASOS

Let the twins out to play a little (and maybe invest in some double-stick boob tape).

$26 at ASOS
Buy

A Suit for Smouldering Shoulders

Pink Clove Bardot Body
Pink Clove Bardot Body
$26, ASOS

The perfect supporting actor for serious statement jewelry (or fun statement pants like these).

$26 at ASOS
Buy

A Foxy Foldover Suit

Simply Be Ribbed Bardot Body
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
Simply Be Ribbed Bardot Body
$26, Simply Be

If Brigitte Bardot were a bodysuit, she’d be this sweet blush-toned piece. Don’t forget a supportive strapless bra!

$26 at Simply Be
Buy

The Sexecutive Suit

Curve Choker Neck Bodysuit
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
Curve Choker Neck Bodysuit
$31, Missguided

Don’t want to deal with extraneous buttons, zippers, or off-the-shoulder flaps you have to keep down? A bodysuit with a choker top is a low-fuss way to give an outfit some extra oomph. You may also feel like Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct.

$31 at Missguided
Buy

A BDSM-Inspired Option

Curve Lace Up Rib Bodysuit
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
Curve Lace Up Rib Bodysuit
$31, Missguided

TFW sticks and stones may break your bones but chains and whips excite you.

$31 at Missguided
Buy

A Suit for Those Hot Summer Days

M By Monif C. Floral Print Bodysuit
M By Monif C. Floral Print Bodysuit
$38, Forever 21

This sleeveless, plunge-back style will keep you cool all summer long. The square neck also feels on-trend.

$38 at Forever 21
Buy

A Very Funky Floral Version

Simply Be Velvet Cross Back Body
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
Simply Be Velvet Cross Back Body
$45, Simply Be

Subtle in the front, sexy in the back: rainy day music festivals, here you come. The denim cut offs and flower crowns come separately.

$45 at Simply Be
Buy

A Blooming Beauty

Simply Be Satin Body
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
Simply Be Satin Body
$48, Simply Be

Dark, moody florals win extra points for their versatility. This bodysuit looks like a delicate watercolor painting — almost too pretty to touch.

$48 at Simply Be
Buy

A Simple Keyhole Suit

Deep V-Neck Bodysuit
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
Deep V-Neck Bodysuit
$50, Eloquii

The triangular cutout takes things from romantic to bold and graphic — you can show a little something without worrying about spilling out at the end of the night.

$50 at Eloquii
Buy

A Very ’90s Version

Spanx Sheer Mock Neck Thong Smoother Bodysuit
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
Spanx Sheer Mock Neck Thong Smoother Bodysuit
$52, Nordstrom

Even the most chic outfit looks bad with VPL. Here’s a bodysuit you can use to layer underneath crew necks and blazers, while smoothing everything out in the process.

$52 at Nordstrom
Buy

A Simple Sheer Base

Spanx Sheer Long Sleeve Thong Bodysuit
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
Spanx Sheer Long Sleeve Thong Bodysuit
$54, Nordstrom

Or for a versatile (but still edgy) outfit foundation that requires more coverage, try this.

$54 at Nordstrom
Buy

The French-est Suit You’ll See All Day

Lace Cap-Sleeve Bodysuit
Lace Cap-Sleeve Bodysuit
$55, Lane Bryant

Definitely not your grandma’s lace. Use the deep V-neckline to show off a fanciful necklace or those gold pendants everyone is wearing.

$55 at Lane Bryant
Buy

The One That Doubles As Lingerie

Mesh and Lace Bodysuit
Mesh and Lace Bodysuit
$55, Lane Bryant

Some reviewers treat this bodysuit as a sexy cover up over a nice lingerie set. But it looks great with jeans, too.

$55 at Lane Bryant
Buy

An Option for Your Inner Animal

Blouson Bodysuit
Blouson Bodysuit
$63, Lane Bryant

Sick of your basic black tops? Sheer, spotted, and split-sleeved — it’s a triple threat that will shake things up.

$63 at Lane Bryant
Buy

A Babely Bright-Red Number

Good American Good Body Compression Tank Bodysuit
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
Good American Good Body Compression Tank Bodysuit
$77, Nordstrom
$77 (was $129, now 40% off)

Baywatch 2k18 but without the awkward slow-motion runs on the sand. The black contrast seams will also create the illusion of a more defined waist.

$77 at Nordstrom
Buy

A Shimmering Sequined Suit

Studio V-Neck Sequin Bodysuit
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
Studio V-Neck Sequin Bodysuit
$80, Eloquii

Here’s the bodysuit for when you want to pull out all the stops: It’ll give you a flashy, million-dollar look for under a hundred.

$80 at Eloquii
Buy

A Suit Fit for a Queen

Good American Good Body Shoulder Action Bodysuit
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
Good American Good Body Shoulder Action Bodysuit
$83, Nordstrom
$83 (was $139, now 40% off)

I thought Khloé Kardashian was Beyoncé in the thumbnail for this suit from her Good American line, so it’s possible you’ll look like Beyoncé in it too. Which is a pretty good sales pitch.

$83 at Nordstrom
Buy

A Suit to Zip Up or Down

Good American Mock Neck Zip Bodysuit
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
Good American Mock Neck Zip Bodysuit
$139, Nordstrom

Zip it up all the way for a sporty yet office-friendly top, or zip it down for happy hour with the girls.

$139 at Nordstrom
Buy

The Retro One

Good American Good Body Khlo Thong Bodysuit
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
Good American Good Body Khlo Thong Bodysuit
$139, Nordstrom

For the brave, this high-cut ’80s-inspired bodysuit leaves little to the imagination — which is precisely the point. The thong cut also means you won’t see it under trousers or jeans.

$139 at Nordstrom
Buy

A Futuristic One-Piece

Good American Good Body Sporty Cutout Bodysuit
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
Good American Good Body Sporty Cutout Bodysuit
$139, Nordstrom

You may not know how to somersault in mid air like Aeon Flux, but at least you can channel the same energy in this sleek space age-y bodysuit.

$139 at Nordstrom
Buy

A Dystopian Dream Suit

Good American Mock Neck Fishnet Bodysuit
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
Good American Mock Neck Fishnet Bodysuit
$149, Nordstrom

Feels timely, and Mad Max did have great fashion. Layer it underneath a white tank for that Rihanna Coachella Gucci effect or wear a solid black bralette underneath for a festival-ready lewk.

$149 at Nordstrom
Buy

A Precisely Paneled Suit

Good American Mixed Mesh Bodysuit
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
Good American Mixed Mesh Bodysuit
$159, Nordstrom

Since 100 percent sheer isn’t for everyone, try a sexy bodysuit that still highlights your assets while leaving some for the imagination.

$159 at Nordstrom
Buy

An Urban Cowgirl Version

Ashley Graham x Marina Rinaldi Denim Shirt Bodysuit
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
Ashley Graham x Marina Rinaldi Denim Shirt Bodysuit
$345, Nordstrom

More like Brokeback Meow-ntain. A denim shirt you won’t have to constantly adjust for that perfect, relaxed-but-put-together tuck.

$345 at Nordstrom
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

35 Slinky Bodysuits for Curvy Women