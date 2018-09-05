35 Slinky Bodysuits for Curvy Women

It’s clear the ’90s are back, and bodysuits may be the chicest and most controversial part of the revival. On the one hand, they create a sleek silhouette when a traditional blouse tuck won’t cut it; on the other, unlike some floatier pieces, bodysuits leave no margin for fit error. And as usual, plus size bodies get the short end of the stick.
Luckily, the 32 plus-size bodysuits below are available well past an XL. From super sheer to office-appropriate to breastfeeding-friendly, I have a feeling you’ll find just the one(sie).
A Bright Ballerina Option
Sure, you’re not actually leaping in the air and executing pirouettes but that doesn’t mean you can’t wear something ballet-inspired. This highly rated option from Amazon has great reviews and is especially chic if you pair it with Mac’s Ruby Foo.
A Grecian Goddess Suit
Looking for a summer turtleneck? Try this one, another highly rated Amazon option, in Mykonos blue. Extra points if you wear it with white sandals.
A Halloween Helper
We really love this simple black number. It’s a bit early to think about October, but it would be extra good for a last-minute cat costume.
A Onesie That’s Perfectly Rosy
It’s somehow sexy and Blossom-ish? If you need extra coverage, add a simple camisole, but if you want something worthy of a night out, take a cue from the model and try a simple black bra.
A One-Piece in Plush Pink
Millenial pink and melodramatic purple might be the colors that are dominating the collective consciousness right now, but delicious hibiscus is even more fetching.
A No-Sweat Sleeveless Suit
Everyone deserves a simple summer staple and this sleeveless one has thick straps at the shoulders, so you don’t have to worry about finding a special bra.
A Scoopneck to Top Any Silhouette
Skinny jeans, midi skirts, palazzo pants … the possibilities with this army green number are endless. Reviewers love how soft the fabric feels but the only caveat is that it can be a bit thin so don’t forget a nude bra.
A Sleek, Sensual Suit
Into the hibiscus color but feel like you want something more revealing? Then this lacy bodysuit is calling your name. The updated lace has a nice peekaboo effect against your skin — the ideal for date night.
A Romantic Lace Plunge Suit
Like a 21st-century Marie Antoinette, this elaborate number is definitely for the woman who isn’t afraid to be the center of attention. Try it with white wide-legged trousers for the most commanding effect.
A Sweet, Sheer Suit
Polka dots make this sheer bodysuit a playful layering option. Try it under a slip dress for a night out.
A Racy, Lacy Look
Consider this your LBD of bodysuits — wear it with trousers, a pencil skirt, or jeans. It’ll look good with everything.
A Flouncy, Cheerful Suit
A floral, off-the-shoulder bodysuit combines nearly every popular trend of the last few years into one neat little package.
A Dangerously Deep Option
Let the twins out to play a little (and maybe invest in some double-stick boob tape).
A Suit for Smouldering Shoulders
The perfect supporting actor for serious statement jewelry (or fun statement pants like these).
A Foxy Foldover Suit
If Brigitte Bardot were a bodysuit, she’d be this sweet blush-toned piece. Don’t forget a supportive strapless bra!
The Sexecutive Suit
Don’t want to deal with extraneous buttons, zippers, or off-the-shoulder flaps you have to keep down? A bodysuit with a choker top is a low-fuss way to give an outfit some extra oomph. You may also feel like Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct.
A BDSM-Inspired Option
TFW sticks and stones may break your bones but chains and whips excite you.
A Suit for Those Hot Summer Days
This sleeveless, plunge-back style will keep you cool all summer long. The square neck also feels on-trend.
A Very Funky Floral Version
Subtle in the front, sexy in the back: rainy day music festivals, here you come. The denim cut offs and flower crowns come separately.
A Blooming Beauty
Dark, moody florals win extra points for their versatility. This bodysuit looks like a delicate watercolor painting — almost too pretty to touch.
A Simple Keyhole Suit
The triangular cutout takes things from romantic to bold and graphic — you can show a little something without worrying about spilling out at the end of the night.
A Very ’90s Version
Even the most chic outfit looks bad with VPL. Here’s a bodysuit you can use to layer underneath crew necks and blazers, while smoothing everything out in the process.
A Simple Sheer Base
Or for a versatile (but still edgy) outfit foundation that requires more coverage, try this.
The French-est Suit You’ll See All Day
Definitely not your grandma’s lace. Use the deep V-neckline to show off a fanciful necklace or those gold pendants everyone is wearing.
The One That Doubles As Lingerie
Some reviewers treat this bodysuit as a sexy cover up over a nice lingerie set. But it looks great with jeans, too.
An Option for Your Inner Animal
Sick of your basic black tops? Sheer, spotted, and split-sleeved — it’s a triple threat that will shake things up.
A Babely Bright-Red Number
Baywatch 2k18 but without the awkward slow-motion runs on the sand. The black contrast seams will also create the illusion of a more defined waist.
A Shimmering Sequined Suit
Here’s the bodysuit for when you want to pull out all the stops: It’ll give you a flashy, million-dollar look for under a hundred.
A Suit Fit for a Queen
I thought Khloé Kardashian was Beyoncé in the thumbnail for this suit from her Good American line, so it’s possible you’ll look like Beyoncé in it too. Which is a pretty good sales pitch.
A Suit to Zip Up or Down
Zip it up all the way for a sporty yet office-friendly top, or zip it down for happy hour with the girls.
The Retro One
For the brave, this high-cut ’80s-inspired bodysuit leaves little to the imagination — which is precisely the point. The thong cut also means you won’t see it under trousers or jeans.
A Futuristic One-Piece
You may not know how to somersault in mid air like Aeon Flux, but at least you can channel the same energy in this sleek space age-y bodysuit.
A Dystopian Dream Suit
Feels timely, and Mad Max did have great fashion. Layer it underneath a white tank for that Rihanna Coachella Gucci effect or wear a solid black bralette underneath for a festival-ready lewk.
A Precisely Paneled Suit
Since 100 percent sheer isn’t for everyone, try a sexy bodysuit that still highlights your assets while leaving some for the imagination.
An Urban Cowgirl Version
More like Brokeback Meow-ntain. A denim shirt you won’t have to constantly adjust for that perfect, relaxed-but-put-together tuck.
