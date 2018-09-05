35 Slinky Bodysuits for Curvy Women

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor

It’s clear the ’90s are back, and bodysuits may be the chicest and most controversial part of the revival. On the one hand, they create a sleek silhouette when a traditional blouse tuck won’t cut it; on the other, unlike some floatier pieces, bodysuits leave no margin for fit error. And as usual, plus size bodies get the short end of the stick.

Luckily, the 32 plus-size bodysuits below are available well past an XL. From super sheer to office-appropriate to breastfeeding-friendly, I have a feeling you’ll find just the one(sie).

A Bright Ballerina Option





Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor From $4, Amazon WearAll Plus Size Wrap Long Sleeve Bodysuit Sure, you’re not actually leaping in the air and executing pirouettes but that doesn’t mean you can’t wear something ballet-inspired. This highly rated option from Amazon has great reviews and is especially chic if you pair it with Mac’s Ruby Foo. From $4 at Amazon Buy $4 at Amazon Buy

A Grecian Goddess Suit





Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor From $8, Amazon Purple Hanger Sleeveless Polo Neck Bodysuit Looking for a summer turtleneck? Try this one, another highly rated Amazon option, in Mykonos blue. Extra points if you wear it with white sandals. From $8 at Amazon Buy $8 at Amazon Buy

A Halloween Helper

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $14, Amazon Under Control Plus Size Boat Neck BodySuit We really love this simple black number. It’s a bit early to think about October, but it would be extra good for a last-minute cat costume. $14 at Amazon Buy $14 at Amazon Buy

A Onesie That’s Perfectly Rosy





$15, Boohoo Carrie Rose Print Mesh Bodysuit $15 (was $25, now 40% off) It’s somehow sexy and Blossom-ish? If you need extra coverage, add a simple camisole, but if you want something worthy of a night out, take a cue from the model and try a simple black bra. $15 at Boohoo Buy

A One-Piece in Plush Pink





A No-Sweat Sleeveless Suit





$16, ASOS Asos Curve Tank Body Everyone deserves a simple summer staple and this sleeveless one has thick straps at the shoulders, so you don’t have to worry about finding a special bra. $16 at ASOS Buy

A Scoopneck to Top Any Silhouette





Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor From $18, Amazon Doublju Stretchy Scoopneck Bodysuit Skinny jeans, midi skirts, palazzo pants … the possibilities with this army green number are endless. Reviewers love how soft the fabric feels but the only caveat is that it can be a bit thin so don’t forget a nude bra. From $18 at Amazon Buy $18 at Amazon Buy

A Sleek, Sensual Suit





$20, Boohoo Plus Lucia Plunge V Neck Lace Bodysuit $20 (was $34, now 41% off) Into the hibiscus color but feel like you want something more revealing? Then this lacy bodysuit is calling your name. The updated lace has a nice peekaboo effect against your skin — the ideal for date night. $20 at Boohoo Buy

A Romantic Lace Plunge Suit





$20, Boohoo Plus Molly Lace Long Sleeved Bodysuit $20 (was $34, now 41% off) Like a 21st-century Marie Antoinette, this elaborate number is definitely for the woman who isn’t afraid to be the center of attention. Try it with white wide-legged trousers for the most commanding effect. $20 at Boohoo Buy

A Sweet, Sheer Suit

$58, Spanx Spanx Polka Dot Thong Bodysuit Polka dots make this sheer bodysuit a playful layering option. Try it under a slip dress for a night out. $58 at Spanx Buy

A Racy, Lacy Look





Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $25, H&M H&M+ Lace Bodysuit Consider this your LBD of bodysuits — wear it with trousers, a pencil skirt, or jeans. It’ll look good with everything. $25 at H&M Buy

A Flouncy, Cheerful Suit

$25, Forever 21 Plus Size Floral Flounce Bodysuit A floral, off-the-shoulder bodysuit combines nearly every popular trend of the last few years into one neat little package. $25 at Forever 21 Buy

A Dangerously Deep Option





$26, ASOS Asos Curve Body with Deep Wrap Front and Back Let the twins out to play a little (and maybe invest in some double-stick boob tape). $26 at ASOS Buy

A Suit for Smouldering Shoulders





$26, ASOS Pink Clove Bardot Body The perfect supporting actor for serious statement jewelry (or fun statement pants like these). $26 at ASOS Buy

A Foxy Foldover Suit





Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $26, Simply Be Simply Be Ribbed Bardot Body If Brigitte Bardot were a bodysuit, she’d be this sweet blush-toned piece. Don’t forget a supportive strapless bra! $26 at Simply Be Buy

The Sexecutive Suit





Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $31, Missguided Curve Choker Neck Bodysuit Don’t want to deal with extraneous buttons, zippers, or off-the-shoulder flaps you have to keep down? A bodysuit with a choker top is a low-fuss way to give an outfit some extra oomph. You may also feel like Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct. $31 at Missguided Buy

A BDSM-Inspired Option





Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $31, Missguided Curve Lace Up Rib Bodysuit TFW sticks and stones may break your bones but chains and whips excite you. $31 at Missguided Buy

A Suit for Those Hot Summer Days

$38, Forever 21 M By Monif C. Floral Print Bodysuit This sleeveless, plunge-back style will keep you cool all summer long. The square neck also feels on-trend. $38 at Forever 21 Buy

A Very Funky Floral Version





Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $45, Simply Be Simply Be Velvet Cross Back Body Subtle in the front, sexy in the back: rainy day music festivals, here you come. The denim cut offs and flower crowns come separately. $45 at Simply Be Buy

A Blooming Beauty





Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $48, Simply Be Simply Be Satin Body Dark, moody florals win extra points for their versatility. This bodysuit looks like a delicate watercolor painting — almost too pretty to touch. $48 at Simply Be Buy

A Simple Keyhole Suit

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $50, Eloquii Deep V-Neck Bodysuit The triangular cutout takes things from romantic to bold and graphic — you can show a little something without worrying about spilling out at the end of the night. $50 at Eloquii Buy

A Very ’90s Version

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $52, Nordstrom Spanx Sheer Mock Neck Thong Smoother Bodysuit Even the most chic outfit looks bad with VPL. Here’s a bodysuit you can use to layer underneath crew necks and blazers, while smoothing everything out in the process. $52 at Nordstrom Buy

A Simple Sheer Base





Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $54, Nordstrom Spanx Sheer Long Sleeve Thong Bodysuit Or for a versatile (but still edgy) outfit foundation that requires more coverage, try this. $54 at Nordstrom Buy

The French-est Suit You’ll See All Day





$55, Lane Bryant Lace Cap-Sleeve Bodysuit Definitely not your grandma’s lace. Use the deep V-neckline to show off a fanciful necklace or those gold pendants everyone is wearing. $55 at Lane Bryant Buy

The One That Doubles As Lingerie

$55, Lane Bryant Mesh and Lace Bodysuit Some reviewers treat this bodysuit as a sexy cover up over a nice lingerie set. But it looks great with jeans, too. $55 at Lane Bryant Buy

An Option for Your Inner Animal





$63, Lane Bryant Blouson Bodysuit Sick of your basic black tops? Sheer, spotted, and split-sleeved — it’s a triple threat that will shake things up. $63 at Lane Bryant Buy

A Babely Bright-Red Number

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $77, Nordstrom Good American Good Body Compression Tank Bodysuit $77 (was $129, now 40% off) Baywatch 2k18 but without the awkward slow-motion runs on the sand. The black contrast seams will also create the illusion of a more defined waist. $77 at Nordstrom Buy

A Shimmering Sequined Suit





Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $80, Eloquii Studio V-Neck Sequin Bodysuit Here’s the bodysuit for when you want to pull out all the stops: It’ll give you a flashy, million-dollar look for under a hundred. $80 at Eloquii Buy

A Suit Fit for a Queen





Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $83, Nordstrom Good American Good Body Shoulder Action Bodysuit $83 (was $139, now 40% off) I thought Khloé Kardashian was Beyoncé in the thumbnail for this suit from her Good American line, so it’s possible you’ll look like Beyoncé in it too. Which is a pretty good sales pitch. $83 at Nordstrom Buy

A Suit to Zip Up or Down





Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $139, Nordstrom Good American Mock Neck Zip Bodysuit Zip it up all the way for a sporty yet office-friendly top, or zip it down for happy hour with the girls. $139 at Nordstrom Buy

The Retro One

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $139, Nordstrom Good American Good Body Khlo Thong Bodysuit For the brave, this high-cut ’80s-inspired bodysuit leaves little to the imagination — which is precisely the point. The thong cut also means you won’t see it under trousers or jeans. $139 at Nordstrom Buy

A Futuristic One-Piece





Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $139, Nordstrom Good American Good Body Sporty Cutout Bodysuit You may not know how to somersault in mid air like Aeon Flux, but at least you can channel the same energy in this sleek space age-y bodysuit. $139 at Nordstrom Buy

A Dystopian Dream Suit

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $149, Nordstrom Good American Mock Neck Fishnet Bodysuit Feels timely, and Mad Max did have great fashion. Layer it underneath a white tank for that Rihanna Coachella Gucci effect or wear a solid black bralette underneath for a festival-ready lewk. $149 at Nordstrom Buy

A Precisely Paneled Suit





Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $159, Nordstrom Good American Mixed Mesh Bodysuit Since 100 percent sheer isn’t for everyone, try a sexy bodysuit that still highlights your assets while leaving some for the imagination. $159 at Nordstrom Buy

An Urban Cowgirl Version





Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $345, Nordstrom Ashley Graham x Marina Rinaldi Denim Shirt Bodysuit More like Brokeback Meow-ntain. A denim shirt you won’t have to constantly adjust for that perfect, relaxed-but-put-together tuck. $345 at Nordstrom Buy

