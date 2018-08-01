You Can Find Sexy, Pretty, Curvy Lingerie for Under $100

By

Too often, retailers turn plus-size lingerie into matronly underwear. After rounding up the best minimal bras for big boobs on Amazon, we prowled the web for the best curvy lingerie under $100. These are special, higher-end pieces: a lacy T-shirt bra and panty set, a sexy bodysuit for date night, or just something pretty for yourself. Scroll ahead to see our picks.

A Lacy Bodysuit

Racy red without being too revealing.

OH LA LA CHERI Eyelash Curves Lace Underwire Bodysuit
$62 at Nordstrom

A Bralette for Bigger Cup Sizes

This one has slight padding but is still light enough to wear under tight tops and dresses.

Lace Bralette
$35 at Eloquii
Lace Cheeky
$22 at Eloquii

The Sultry Set

It’s black, lace, and strappy. What else do you need?

ASOS CURVE Eyelash Underwire Bra Set in Black
$25 at ASOS

A Power-Couple Duo

The combination of velvet and lace is so beautiful.

ASOS CURVE Vedette Velvet & Lace Padded Bra Set
$35 at ASOS

If You Like Harnesses

The perfect set if you’re looking to get tied up.

PLAYFUL PROMISES Tamara Underwire Lace Bra
$49 at Nordstrom
Playful Promises Thong
$35 at Nordstrom

A Practical But Not Boring Option

Because everyone needs a good T-shirt bra.

Le Mystère ‘Sophia’ Bra & Bikini
$91 at Nordstrom

The Plunging Bodysuit

Wear it as a sexy layer underneath any deep-V tops or dresses.

Deep V-Neck Bodysuit
$60 at Eloquii

A Magical Slip

We’ve done the research and can say with confidence that there’s no slip out there that looks as good while staying put underneath body-con dresses.

MAGIC BODYFASHION Super Control Lace Slip
$76 at Nordstrom

The One to Buy for Valentine’s Day

It’s slightly sheer, red with a cute little bow — appropriately festive for the holiday.

PLAYFUL PROMISES Love Curve Underwire Demi Bra
$65 at Nordstrom
PLAYFUL PROMISES Love Curve Briefs
$33 at Nordstrom

The Edgier Set

For the woman who likes a monochromatic wardrobe.

ELOMI Sachi Underwire Plunge Bra
$64 at Nordstrom
ELOMI Sachi Briefs
$30 at Nordstrom

The Versatile Corset

This corset is fully lined and boned to really cinch you in.

ASHLEY GRAHAM Corset Underwire Bustier
$95 at Nordstrom

The Supermodel-Approved Bra

Ashley Graham created her own line of lingerie when she couldn’t find bras that were pretty and provided coverage for a range of chest sizes, so it’s no surprise that this bra is top rated.

ASHLEY GRAHAM Diva Underwire Demi Bra
$70 at Nordstrom

The Seductive Bodysuit

Try it with a tank top underneath with high-waisted jeans.

SPANX Thong Bodysuit
$58 at Nordstrom

If You Don’t Feel Like Red on V-Day

It doesn’t get more romantic than satin, sheer mesh, and lace in this teal set.

ELOMI ‘Anushka’ Briefs
$34 at Nordstrom

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.﻿

Tags:

You Can Find Sexy, Pretty, Curvy Lingerie for Under $100