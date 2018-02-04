24 Sleek Work-Friendly Pieces for Curvy Women

Getting dressed for work shouldn’t be a bore. Welcome to Business Casual — here to make your weekdays easier.

An outfit that makes you feel confident can be a game changer, especially in the workplace — but if you’re above a size 12, powerful pieces aren’t always available. For years, plus-size professionals have been forced to make do with gaudy, cheaply made separates, sad sack dresses, and matronly suits — but not anymore.

Fortunately, these 24 plus-size workwear looks below are destined to impress in the boardroom and beyond. Add a few to your current closet, or create an entire work week’s wardrobe by mixing and matching your favorites.

A Base to Go With Everything

Nine West Women’s Plus Size Crepe V Neck
This softly flowing top would be nice partnered with statement jewelry.

From $26 at Amazon

A Runway-Inspired Blouse

Feather Trim Button Up Top
$51 (was $85, now 40% off)

The feather trim is very reminiscent of Prada’s spring collection.

$51 at Eloquii
with code: NEEDNOW

A Tailored Menswear-ish Top

Calvin Klein Women’s Plus-Size Knit Combo Shirt
A stellar wardrobe staple, especially with a body-conscious cut.

$80 at Amazon

A Silk Top With an Artsy Print

Brushstroke Horizon Blouse
$73 (was $109, now 33% off)

This one’s cute, creative, and appropriate for most offices.

$73 at Nordstrom

A Non-Boring Two-Tone Knit

UNIVERSAL STANDARD Rhine Colorblock Top
Stark shades for the minimalist.

$60 at Nordstrom

A Universally Flattering Blouse

The Deneuve Top
This gracefully draped top comes in a slew of fine-tuned neutrals.

$145 at MM. La Fleur

An Un-basic Black Blouse

EILEEN FISHER Mixed Media Stretch Silk Top
This top’s chic silk panel is meant to be worn untucked.

$258 at Nordstrom

An Origami-esque Blouse

NIC+ZOE Plus Plus Majestic Matte Top
The graceful folded neckline looks gorgeous in slate, black, or cream.

$118 at Saks Fifth Avenue

A Boyish Black-and-White Blazer

THE BRYANT BLAZER - HOUNDSTOOTH
Houndstooth and strong shoulders will sharpen up a blouse and trousers.

$90 at Lane Bryant

A Trench That Goes With Everything

ASOS CURVE Longline Classic Trench
Classic and super affordable.

$103 at ASOS

A Versatile Shirt Dress

ASOS CURVE Cotton Shirt Dress with Ruching
The perfect remedy for those “nothing to wear” mornings.

$35 at ASOS

A Bright Dress With Biker Details

Calvin Klein Women’s Plus-Size Moto Dress
Yes, this dress looks great in black — but we think it’s even better in orange or turquoise.

From $65 at Amazon

One Very Twisted Dress

VINCE CAMUTO Cap Sleeve Drape Dress
An elegantly asymmetrical cut + super comfy jersey = pajamas you can wear to a meeting.

$109 at Nordstrom

A Haute High-Neck Dress

The Adelaide Dress—Stretch Twill
This one’s knotted-up neckline creates visual interest that you definitely won’t spill out of. Everyday blessings!

$240 at MM. La Fleur

A Simply Stunning Shift

The Etsuko Dress
This dress comes in a range of beautiful jewel tones, but more importantly, has pockets.

$195 at MM. La Fleur

A Skirt to Wear With Anything

Calvin Klein Plus Size Faux-Wrap Pencil Skirt
$36 (was $89, now 60% off)

It’s the perfect foundation piece (and check out that hardware).

$36 at Macy’s

A Hi-Lo Skirt That Doesn’t Look Dated

Marina Rinaldi, Plus Size Circe Linen Skirt
Subtle texture and asymmetry set this beauty apart.

$425 at Saks Fifth Avenue

A Colorful Yet Conservative Skirt

The Bushwick Skirt
When you’re sick of wearing black to the office.

$165 at MM. La Fleur

A Pretty, Pull-on Accordion Skirt

Pleated Midi Skirt
$42 (was $70, now 40% off)

Available in several colors, though the sunshine yellow feels particularly spring-fresh.

$42 at Eloquii
with code: NEEDNOW

The Black One-Piece That’ll Simplify Your Life

ASOS CURVE Wrap Jumpsuit with Self Belt
Soft, chic, and under $70.

$67 at ASOS

A Dramatically Draped Jumpsuit

CITY CHIC Asplice Jumpsuit
Equally gorgeous in black or Yves Klein blue.

$119 at Nordstrom

Silky Culottes

STANDARDS & PRACTICES Morgan Crop Sateen Pants
$45 (was $64, now 30% off)

They’re our favorite silhouette to wear in warmer weather.

$45 at Nordstrom

On-trend Wrap-Style Pants

CITY CHIC Wrap Up Crop Pants
For the woman who appreciates an edgier approach to workplace dressing.

$79 at Nordstrom

Elegant Wide-Leg Pants

EVANS Ripple D-Ring Palazzo Pants
Katharine Hepburn-esque and completely modern at the same time, especially with heeled sandals.

$75 at Nordstrom

