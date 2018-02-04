24 Sleek Work-Friendly Pieces for Curvy Women

Getting dressed for work shouldn’t be a bore. Welcome to Business Casual — here to make your weekdays easier.
An outfit that makes you feel confident can be a game changer, especially in the workplace — but if you’re above a size 12, powerful pieces aren’t always available. For years, plus-size professionals have been forced to make do with gaudy, cheaply made separates, sad sack dresses, and matronly suits — but not anymore.
Fortunately, these 24 plus-size workwear looks below are destined to impress in the boardroom and beyond. Add a few to your current closet, or create an entire work week’s wardrobe by mixing and matching your favorites.
A Base to Go With Everything
This softly flowing top would be nice partnered with statement jewelry.
A Runway-Inspired Blouse
The feather trim is very reminiscent of Prada’s spring collection.
A Tailored Menswear-ish Top
A stellar wardrobe staple, especially with a body-conscious cut.
A Silk Top With an Artsy Print
This one’s cute, creative, and appropriate for most offices.
A Non-Boring Two-Tone Knit
Stark shades for the minimalist.
A Universally Flattering Blouse
This gracefully draped top comes in a slew of fine-tuned neutrals.
An Un-basic Black Blouse
This top’s chic silk panel is meant to be worn untucked.
An Origami-esque Blouse
The graceful folded neckline looks gorgeous in slate, black, or cream.
A Boyish Black-and-White Blazer
Houndstooth and strong shoulders will sharpen up a blouse and trousers.
A Trench That Goes With Everything
Classic and super affordable.
A Versatile Shirt Dress
The perfect remedy for those “nothing to wear” mornings.
A Bright Dress With Biker Details
Yes, this dress looks great in black — but we think it’s even better in orange or turquoise.
One Very Twisted Dress
An elegantly asymmetrical cut + super comfy jersey = pajamas you can wear to a meeting.
A Haute High-Neck Dress
This one’s knotted-up neckline creates visual interest that you definitely won’t spill out of. Everyday blessings!
A Simply Stunning Shift
This dress comes in a range of beautiful jewel tones, but more importantly, has pockets.
A Skirt to Wear With Anything
It’s the perfect foundation piece (and check out that hardware).
A Hi-Lo Skirt That Doesn’t Look Dated
Subtle texture and asymmetry set this beauty apart.
A Colorful Yet Conservative Skirt
When you’re sick of wearing black to the office.
A Pretty, Pull-on Accordion Skirt
Available in several colors, though the sunshine yellow feels particularly spring-fresh.
The Black One-Piece That’ll Simplify Your Life
Soft, chic, and under $70.
A Dramatically Draped Jumpsuit
Equally gorgeous in black or Yves Klein blue.
Silky Culottes
They’re our favorite silhouette to wear in warmer weather.
On-trend Wrap-Style Pants
For the woman who appreciates an edgier approach to workplace dressing.
Elegant Wide-Leg Pants
Katharine Hepburn-esque and completely modern at the same time, especially with heeled sandals.
