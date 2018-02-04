24 Sleek Work-Friendly Pieces for Curvy Women

Getting dressed for work shouldn’t be a bore. Welcome to Business Casual — here to make your weekdays easier.

An outfit that makes you feel confident can be a game changer, especially in the workplace — but if you’re above a size 12, powerful pieces aren’t always available. For years, plus-size professionals have been forced to make do with gaudy, cheaply made separates, sad sack dresses, and matronly suits — but not anymore.

Fortunately, these 24 plus-size workwear looks below are destined to impress in the boardroom and beyond. Add a few to your current closet, or create an entire work week’s wardrobe by mixing and matching your favorites.

A Base to Go With Everything

Nine West Women’s Plus Size Crepe V Neck This softly flowing top would be nice partnered with statement jewelry. From $26 at Amazon

A Runway-Inspired Blouse





A Tailored Menswear-ish Top





Calvin Klein Women’s Plus-Size Knit Combo Shirt A stellar wardrobe staple, especially with a body-conscious cut. $80 at Amazon

A Silk Top With an Artsy Print

Brushstroke Horizon Blouse $73 (was $109, now 33% off) This one’s cute, creative, and appropriate for most offices. $73 at Nordstrom

A Non-Boring Two-Tone Knit

UNIVERSAL STANDARD Rhine Colorblock Top Stark shades for the minimalist. $60 at Nordstrom

A Universally Flattering Blouse





An Un-basic Black Blouse





EILEEN FISHER Mixed Media Stretch Silk Top This top’s chic silk panel is meant to be worn untucked. $258 at Nordstrom

An Origami-esque Blouse





NIC+ZOE Plus Plus Majestic Matte Top The graceful folded neckline looks gorgeous in slate, black, or cream. $118 at Saks Fifth Avenue

A Boyish Black-and-White Blazer

THE BRYANT BLAZER - HOUNDSTOOTH Houndstooth and strong shoulders will sharpen up a blouse and trousers. $90 at Lane Bryant

A Trench That Goes With Everything

ASOS CURVE Longline Classic Trench Classic and super affordable. $103 at ASOS

A Versatile Shirt Dress





ASOS CURVE Cotton Shirt Dress with Ruching The perfect remedy for those “nothing to wear” mornings. $35 at ASOS

A Bright Dress With Biker Details

Calvin Klein Women’s Plus-Size Moto Dress Yes, this dress looks great in black — but we think it’s even better in orange or turquoise. From $65 at Amazon

One Very Twisted Dress





VINCE CAMUTO Cap Sleeve Drape Dress An elegantly asymmetrical cut + super comfy jersey = pajamas you can wear to a meeting. $109 at Nordstrom

A Haute High-Neck Dress





The Adelaide Dress—Stretch Twill This one’s knotted-up neckline creates visual interest that you definitely won’t spill out of. Everyday blessings! $240 at MM. La Fleur

A Simply Stunning Shift





The Etsuko Dress This dress comes in a range of beautiful jewel tones, but more importantly, has pockets. $195 at MM. La Fleur

A Skirt to Wear With Anything

Calvin Klein Plus Size Faux-Wrap Pencil Skirt $36 (was $89, now 60% off) It’s the perfect foundation piece (and check out that hardware). $36 at Macy’s

A Hi-Lo Skirt That Doesn’t Look Dated

Marina Rinaldi, Plus Size Circe Linen Skirt Subtle texture and asymmetry set this beauty apart. $425 at Saks Fifth Avenue

A Colorful Yet Conservative Skirt

A Pretty, Pull-on Accordion Skirt





Pleated Midi Skirt $42 (was $70, now 40% off) Available in several colors, though the sunshine yellow feels particularly spring-fresh. $42 at Eloquii with code: NEEDNOW

The Black One-Piece That’ll Simplify Your Life





ASOS CURVE Wrap Jumpsuit with Self Belt Soft, chic, and under $70. $67 at ASOS

A Dramatically Draped Jumpsuit





CITY CHIC Asplice Jumpsuit Equally gorgeous in black or Yves Klein blue. $119 at Nordstrom

Silky Culottes

STANDARDS & PRACTICES Morgan Crop Sateen Pants $45 (was $64, now 30% off) They’re our favorite silhouette to wear in warmer weather. $45 at Nordstrom

On-trend Wrap-Style Pants

CITY CHIC Wrap Up Crop Pants For the woman who appreciates an edgier approach to workplace dressing. $79 at Nordstrom

Elegant Wide-Leg Pants

EVANS Ripple D-Ring Palazzo Pants Katharine Hepburn-esque and completely modern at the same time, especially with heeled sandals. $75 at Nordstrom

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.