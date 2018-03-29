25 Curve Dresses to Wear to Weddings This Spring

Wedding season is almost upon us, and you know what that means: a beautiful union … between you and whatever you’re wearing to the big event(s). Below, 25 plus-size wedding-guest dresses and jumpsuits for almost any occasion, budget, and taste.

The Retro, Romantic Midi

Katie Woven Midi Dress
$24 (was $40, now 40% off)

Puff sleeves, a petaled print, and a pussy bow! Like that perfect vintage peasant dress you’ve always wanted, except it’s church-appropriate and actually fits over your chest.

$24 at Boohoo

A Floral Fishtail Confection

Ruffle Sleeve Drop Hem Dress
Ideal for getting your Sophia Loren on.

$38 at Boohoo

The Modern Hippie Option

Split Sleeve Gown
$66 (was $110, now 40% off)

Floaty fabric and a keyhole neckline take the classic maxi up a notch.

$66 at Eloquii
with code: SHOP

An Emerald Gown That’s a Real Gem

ASOS DESIGN Curve ruffle sleeve maxi dress with cold shoulder
Channel “Hold Up”-era Beyoncé, but in a color that’s a little easier to wear.

$108 at ASOS

A Sweet, Sexy Sundress

City Chic Plus Size Trendy So Fancy Lace Dress
This overlaid illusion dress (available in four colorways) is the best of both worlds.

$119 at Macy’s

A Sparkly Sherbet Stunner

ASOS CURVE Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress with Hanky Hem in Glitter Spot
Take this dress in a disco direction with sleek silver accessories, or a more bohemian one with espadrilles and at least one flower in your hair.

$119 at ASOS

A Playful, Punchy Mini Dress

LAUREN RALPH LAUREN Bell Sleeve A-Line Dress
Pro: Nobody else will be wearing this color. Con: You’ll be easy for Aunt Zizzy to find in the crowd.

$160 at Nordstrom

The Garden Party Go-to

ELIZA J Floral Chiffon High/Low Dress
A pretty plunge neckline and subtle ruffles give this dress a proper English rose look. And next fall, you can top it with a plus-size biker jacket and boots à la Kate Moss.

$178 at Nordstrom

The Va-Va-Voom V-Neck

Plus Size V-Neck Mermaid Dress
$32 (was $45, now 29% off)

In case you bump into that mutual friend who just happens to be your ex.

$32 at Forever 21

A Curve-Enhancing Cocktail Dress

Taylor Off the Shoulder Midi Dress
That crossover bodice (available in six colorways) is just too good.

$40 at Boohoo

A Comfy, Sexy Sheath

Shelly Knot Front Slinky Dress
Because looking hot and having a third plate of hors d’oeuvres shouldn’t have to be mutually exclusive.

$40 at Boohoo

A Jumpsuit for Wide-Leg Lovers

Vince Camuto Bodice Crepe Ruffle Jumpsuit (Plus Size)
$55 (was $168, now 67% off)

A super elegant option for when pegged pants just aren’t your jam.

$55 at Nordstrom Rack

A Jumpsuit to Wear a Million Different Ways

ASOS CURVE Jumpsuit with Kimono Sleeve and Peg Leg
Perfect for those expecting to cut a rug at the reception.

$67 at ASOS

One Knotty Frock

Knot Detail Shift Dress
$72 (was $120, now 40% off)

A modern, minimalist take on bows of the past.

$72 at Eloquii
with code: SHOP

A Sculptural LBD

CITY CHIC Cape Sleeve Dress
The round-cut cape on this is less superhero, more Pierre Cardin.

$99 at Nordstrom

A Fiery Red Dress With Killer Details

ELIZA J Jewel Neck Cape Sleeve Dress
Like a vintage-inspired, but very of-the-moment, geometric sleeve.

$138 at Nordstrom

A Short, Sparkly Shift

PISARRO NIGHTS Draped Back Beaded Dress
For your glitziest cousin’s nuptials.

$198 at Nordstrom

A Pretty Women Dress

Off the Shoulder High Leg Gown
Vivian Ward, is that you?

$58 at Boohoo

The Dusty Rose Dream Dress

ASOS CURVE PREMIUM Tulle One Shoulder Maxi Dress
Be the star of your own Degas.

$103 at ASOS

A Gorgeous Gathered Gown

ASOS DESIGN Curve Bridesmaid ruched mesh bardot maxi dress
This dress’ draped bodice and dipped neckline are too pretty to pass up.

$103 at ASOS

A Versatile Black Gown

Drop Shoulder Gown with Slit
$102 (was $170, now 40% off)

Silky fabric and a timeless shape make this one a fit for most occasions.

$102 at Eloquii
with code: SHOP

And an Asymmetrical Version to Show Your Shoulder(s)

ADRIANNA PAPELL One-Shoulder Jumpsuit
In navy or blush pink, this suit’s a stunner.

$219 at Nordstrom

A “The Leg” Dress if Ever There Was One

MAC DUGGAL Front Slit Sequin Gown
Can’t decide which of your assets to play up? This gown won’t make you choose.

$398 at Nordstrom

A Beautifully Beaded Black Dress

MAC DUGGAL Beaded Lace Bodice Gown
Appropriately romantic, considering the occasion.

$458 at Nordstrom

A Total Jessica Rabbit Look

MAC DUGGAL Strapless Bustier Rosette Gown
Come for the cleavage-containing mesh panel, stay for that incredible petaled skirt.

$598 at Nordstrom

