The Latest on the Cut

29 mins ago

Do You Like Chris Pine’s Overalls?

Submit your vote here.

29 mins ago

I Can’t Stop Looking at These Photos of Donald Trump Bidding Hope Hicks Farewell

Area woman says good-bye to her boss.

2:22 p.m.

Ireland Sets Date for Historic Abortion Referendum Vote

#RepealThe8th on May 25.

1:56 p.m.

Goop’s Senior Beauty Editor Shows Us Her Skin-Care Routine

The very glowy Megan O’Neill on her favorite products.

1:21 p.m.

25 Curve Dresses to Wear to Weddings This Spring

For every style and budget.

12:41 p.m.

Meghan Markle’s First Kiss Speaks Out (FINALLY)

Joshua Silverstein breaks his silence!

12:06 p.m.

I Want to Believe in This ‘Carb Backloading’ Thing

According to this theory, eating most of your carbs later in the day, can actually contribute to weight loss.

11:52 a.m.

Teen Wins Lottery After Buying Her First Ticket Ever

She had bought the scratch-off to celebrate her 18th birthday.

11:33 a.m.

Is Fashion’s Trendiest, Troll-iest Brand in Trouble?

“From a retail stand point, Vetements is completely dead.”

11:28 a.m.

10 Best Beauty Products From Dermstore’s Massive Skin-Care Sale

Sunscreens, peels, sheet masks for glowy skin.

11:20 a.m.

These Instagram-Famous Cult Gaia Bags Are 20 Percent Off

Over at Moda Operandi as part of its Spring Getaway sale.

11:06 a.m.

Here’s the Trick Meghan Markle Used to Win Over Prince Philip

We’re going to use this trick with our significant others’ families, too.

11:00 a.m.

Inside a Creative Retail Master’s Charming New Shop

Rugs, furniture, fabric, and wall coverings are all on plentiful display in John Derian’s newest digs, where what’s old is new again.

10:24 a.m.

Well, Well, Well, Justin Theroux Is Hanging Out With Aubrey Plaza

They were caught taking a Sunday stroll.

10:21 a.m.

There Are Few Things Better Than Socializing in Silence

It’s like “parallel play.” But for grown-ups.

10:16 a.m.

Sarah Jessica Parker Just Endorsed Cynthia Nixon’s Run for Governor

All three of her Sex and the City co-stars have now weighed in.

9:48 a.m.

Savannah Guthrie Had a Hot-Mic Moment on the Today Show

And we loved it!

9:30 a.m.

Journalist Christiane Amanpour on How She Presents Herself, Onscreen and Online

A collaboration between the Cut and WNYC’s Note to Self.

8:00 a.m.

Holly Taylor’s American Dream

The Americans’ star on the end of her show — and navigating the industry on her own terms.

7:00 a.m.

The Challenge of Enjoying Sex While Wearing a Wig

It’s hard to be in the moment when you’re worried about your hair falling off your head.