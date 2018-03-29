25 Curve Dresses to Wear to Weddings This Spring

Wedding season is almost upon us, and you know what that means: a beautiful union … between you and whatever you’re wearing to the big event(s). Below, 25 plus-size wedding-guest dresses and jumpsuits for almost any occasion, budget, and taste.
The Retro, Romantic Midi
Puff sleeves, a petaled print, and a pussy bow! Like that perfect vintage peasant dress you’ve always wanted, except it’s church-appropriate and actually fits over your chest.
A Floral Fishtail Confection
Ideal for getting your Sophia Loren on.
The Modern Hippie Option
Floaty fabric and a keyhole neckline take the classic maxi up a notch.
An Emerald Gown That’s a Real Gem
Channel “Hold Up”-era Beyoncé, but in a color that’s a little easier to wear.
A Sweet, Sexy Sundress
This overlaid illusion dress (available in four colorways) is the best of both worlds.
A Sparkly Sherbet Stunner
Take this dress in a disco direction with sleek silver accessories, or a more bohemian one with espadrilles and at least one flower in your hair.
A Playful, Punchy Mini Dress
Pro: Nobody else will be wearing this color. Con: You’ll be easy for Aunt Zizzy to find in the crowd.
The Garden Party Go-to
A pretty plunge neckline and subtle ruffles give this dress a proper English rose look. And next fall, you can top it with a plus-size biker jacket and boots à la Kate Moss.
The Va-Va-Voom V-Neck
In case you bump into that mutual friend who just happens to be your ex.
A Curve-Enhancing Cocktail Dress
That crossover bodice (available in six colorways) is just too good.
A Comfy, Sexy Sheath
Because looking hot and having a third plate of hors d’oeuvres shouldn’t have to be mutually exclusive.
A Jumpsuit for Wide-Leg Lovers
A super elegant option for when pegged pants just aren’t your jam.
A Jumpsuit to Wear a Million Different Ways
Perfect for those expecting to cut a rug at the reception.
One Knotty Frock
A modern, minimalist take on bows of the past.
A Sculptural LBD
The round-cut cape on this is less superhero, more Pierre Cardin.
A Fiery Red Dress With Killer Details
Like a vintage-inspired, but very of-the-moment, geometric sleeve.
A Short, Sparkly Shift
For your glitziest cousin’s nuptials.
A Pretty Women Dress
Vivian Ward, is that you?
The Dusty Rose Dream Dress
Be the star of your own Degas.
A Gorgeous Gathered Gown
This dress’ draped bodice and dipped neckline are too pretty to pass up.
A Versatile Black Gown
Silky fabric and a timeless shape make this one a fit for most occasions.
And an Asymmetrical Version to Show Your Shoulder(s)
In navy or blush pink, this suit’s a stunner.
A “The Leg” Dress if Ever There Was One
Can’t decide which of your assets to play up? This gown won’t make you choose.
A Beautifully Beaded Black Dress
Appropriately romantic, considering the occasion.
A Total Jessica Rabbit Look
Come for the cleavage-containing mesh panel, stay for that incredible petaled skirt.
