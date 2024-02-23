Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Are Getting Divorced

Photo: Getty Images

After 15 months of marriage, Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are going their separate ways. According to People, court documents show that Williams filed for divorce in Atlanta on Thursday.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s relationship with Guobadia has been one of the most closely watched by fans of the show. Guobadia, who describes himself as an entrepreneur and businessman, first appeared on Housewives during its 13th season, when he was still married to Williams’s former friend and co-star, Falynn Pina. In 2021, less than a week after Guobadia revealed that he and Pina had gotten a divorce, Williams announced that she was engaged to him after one month of dating. Not only did the twist surprise fans and even Williams’s family, it raised questions about whether the two had an affair while Guobadia was still married to Pina. At the time, Williams, Guobadia, and Pina denied any overlap, though Williams admitted that the “optics don’t look great.” A year later, she and Guobadia tied the knot in a lavish traditional Nigerian ceremony and held an American wedding in Atlanta.

In recent weeks, Guobadia, who is originally from Nigeria, has been plagued by rumors about his immigration status. Atlanta publications have reported that in the 42 years he has lived in the United States, he has overstayed visas, illegally obtained a green card, and been rejected for citizenship by the U.S. government. He reportedly pleaded guilty to bank and credit-card fraud as well. Guobadia hasn’t directly commented on the allegations, though he posted a video of himself in a golf cart with a cigar in hand and included the hashtag “42yearslivinginamerica.” While fans of the show assume Williams’s divorce filing has at least a little to do with the rumors, a source told People that the split is “unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon’s past.”

The divorce filing also follows Williams’s announcement last week that she is returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for the series’ 16th season. In 2021, after nine years on the show, she said she was leaving because she wanted to begin her “next chapter” with Guobadia. The Bravoverse can only hope the cameras are already rolling.

