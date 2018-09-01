The Prettiest Bridal Lingerie for Your Wedding and Honeymoon

By

For soon-to-be brides planning a wedding, finding bridal lingerie is often the last thing on your mind. To focus on your to-do list, shop for the essentials quickly with this complete guide. We’ve gathered 13 pieces under $200: the bra to wear under your dress, a practical thong, and something sexy for later at night. Scroll ahead for more of our favorite pieces.

A Cheap & Versatile Slip

Almost every bride needs a good slip dress. Wear it while getting dressed, under your wedding dress all day, or to bed. This one does the trick and only costs $9.

Vassarette Slip
$9 at Amazon

The Practical Thong

I wouldn’t normally use the words practical and thong in the same sentence, but I can’t tell you how many friends have worn this thong on their wedding day. You get no panty lines and a waistband that smoothes the tummy area.

Spanx Undie-tectable Thong
$24 at Zappos

The Subtle Lift Bra

For some lift and sturdiness, a longline bra is your best bet. This one from Journelle is made with delicate material and floral eyelets.

Journelle Longline Bra
$28 at Journelle

The Best Under $30 Set

If you’re looking for something pretty with no frills, this is the way to go.

New Look Bridal Bra and Thong Set
$26 at ASOS

The Romantic Suspenders

Suspenders and stockings for a wedding day are an old-fashioned touch — brides don’t always wear them now. For a modern take on the look, Stella McCartney’s are the best. The suspenders are designed to hug your curves without irritation, slung low around your hips or at your natural waist.

Stella McCartney Suspenders
$33 at Journelle

A Pretty Lace Set

A versatile option for your wedding day or honeymoon, this delicate, sexy set is still under $200.

Simone Perele Bra
$110 at Nordstrom
Simone Perele Boyshorts
$65 at Nordstrom

A Satin Short Set

At only $30, this lace-trim satin pajama set is a total steal.

In Bloom by Jonquil Satin Short Set
$30 at Nordstrom

Something Blue Lingerie

To subtly get the tradition of something blue into your look for the big day, consider soft blue lingerie.

Samantha Chang Bralette
$60 at Nordstrom
Samantha Chang Boyshort Thong
$25 at Nordstrom

A Versatile Bodysuit

This one is backless and strapless, so that no matter what dress you plan on wearing, the bodysuit holds everything in place.

Fashion Forms Bodysuit
$51 at ASOS

The Getting-Ready Robe

For getting-ready pictures with a wedding photographer, a pretty robe is a must.

BHLDN Robe
$88 at BHLDN

A Lacy Spanx Brief

For more coverage in your midsection with a lighter, more invisible fabric, a lace brief is for you. This one is high-waisted with a figure-smoothing panel, so it looks flattering even under tight dresses.

Spanx Lace Brief
$64 at BHLDN

A Plunging Neckline Bra

For dresses with a dip, this is the best-rated bra out there with extra support.

Fashion Forms Plunge Bra
$35 at Net-A-Porter

A Pretty & Practical Bra

This one is really beautiful with delicate lace, but it also provides a lot of support with underwire in all the right places. Perfect for honeymoon adventures.

Le Mystere Bra
$58 at Amazon

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

The Prettiest Bridal Lingerie for Your Wedding and Honeymoon