3 mins ago

The Worst Part of Dating an Older Guy Is His Texting Habits

The difference in how we use our phones makes a small age gap feel much wider.

6:00 a.m.

The Best Lingerie for Lingerie-Haters

No frills allowed.

1:00 a.m.

The Prettiest Bridal Lingerie for Your Wedding and Honeymoon

All the essentials.

Yesterday at 11:10 p.m.

Ivanka Trump Endorses Oprah’s Golden Globes Speech and ‘Time’s Up’ Initiative

Everyone is baffled.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Sexy Lingerie That Could Be in Fifty Shades of Grey

Be warned when opening this tab at work.

Yesterday at 9:37 p.m.

Roseanne Barr Thinks She’d Make a Better President than Oprah

Roseanne 2020?

Yesterday at 8:53 p.m.

Dylan Farrow Asks Why Hollywood Says It’s #TimesUp For Everyone But Woody Allen

The director’s adopted daughter says it’s “hard for me to reconcile” stars who stand against sexual misconduct but still support Allen.

Yesterday at 8:18 p.m.

Jack Antonoff and Lena Dunham Have Broken Up

They were together for over five years.

Yesterday at 7:24 p.m.

Tessa Thompson Says Lena Dunham Wasn’t Involved in ‘Time’s Up’

“Lena was not anywhere present in our group during the countless hours of work for the last two months.”

Yesterday at 6:23 p.m.

Fake News Jeans for the Fake News Awards Red Carpet

Order now — the trending item is quickly selling out.

Yesterday at 6:19 p.m.

Kanye Emailed Kim a Memo About Wearing Tiny Glasses

“You cannot wear big glasses anymore,” he wrote.

Yesterday at 5:57 p.m.

This Hi-Tech Nail Art Might Prevent Skin Cancer

Coming to a drugstore near you.

Yesterday at 5:52 p.m.

John Mayer Discovers the Best and Worst Way to Eat Mini Oreos

“I’ve learned a lot from putting cookies in milk.”

Yesterday at 5:41 p.m.

No One Had More Fun at the Golden Globes Than Mariah Carey

First she met Meryl Streep, and then she was the star of the after-party.

Yesterday at 5:29 p.m.

Who’s the Healthiest Kardashian Sister?

Surely the “health test” from this week’s episode will provide a definitive answer.

Yesterday at 5:28 p.m.

Trump’s Communications Team Has a Full-Time Makeup Artist

All thanks to the Mooch.

Yesterday at 5:16 p.m.

Bella Thorne Shares Her Own #TimesUp Story on Twitter

“I didn’t know the person sneaking into my bedroom at night was a bad person.”

Yesterday at 4:14 p.m.

Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the 2018 Women’s March

From the details about the marches across the country (and in NYC) to what you should wear and bring to the events.

Yesterday at 3:50 p.m.

You Won’t Be Able to Smoke Weed at Coachella, Even Though It’s Technically Legal

Coachella giveth and Coachella taketh away.

Yesterday at 3:44 p.m.

The Best Expensive Looking Lingerie Under $30

Treat yourself to something pretty.