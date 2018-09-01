The Prettiest Bridal Lingerie for Your Wedding and Honeymoon

For soon-to-be brides planning a wedding, finding bridal lingerie is often the last thing on your mind. To focus on your to-do list, shop for the essentials quickly with this complete guide. We’ve gathered 13 pieces under $200: the bra to wear under your dress, a practical thong, and something sexy for later at night. Scroll ahead for more of our favorite pieces.
A Cheap & Versatile Slip
Almost every bride needs a good slip dress. Wear it while getting dressed, under your wedding dress all day, or to bed. This one does the trick and only costs $9.
The Practical Thong
I wouldn’t normally use the words practical and thong in the same sentence, but I can’t tell you how many friends have worn this thong on their wedding day. You get no panty lines and a waistband that smoothes the tummy area.
The Subtle Lift Bra
For some lift and sturdiness, a longline bra is your best bet. This one from Journelle is made with delicate material and floral eyelets.
The Best Under $30 Set
If you’re looking for something pretty with no frills, this is the way to go.
The Romantic Suspenders
Suspenders and stockings for a wedding day are an old-fashioned touch — brides don’t always wear them now. For a modern take on the look, Stella McCartney’s are the best. The suspenders are designed to hug your curves without irritation, slung low around your hips or at your natural waist.
A Pretty Lace Set
A versatile option for your wedding day or honeymoon, this delicate, sexy set is still under $200.
A Satin Short Set
At only $30, this lace-trim satin pajama set is a total steal.
Something Blue Lingerie
To subtly get the tradition of something blue into your look for the big day, consider soft blue lingerie.
A Versatile Bodysuit
This one is backless and strapless, so that no matter what dress you plan on wearing, the bodysuit holds everything in place.
The Getting-Ready Robe
For getting-ready pictures with a wedding photographer, a pretty robe is a must.
A Lacy Spanx Brief
For more coverage in your midsection with a lighter, more invisible fabric, a lace brief is for you. This one is high-waisted with a figure-smoothing panel, so it looks flattering even under tight dresses.
A Plunging Neckline Bra
For dresses with a dip, this is the best-rated bra out there with extra support.
A Pretty & Practical Bra
This one is really beautiful with delicate lace, but it also provides a lot of support with underwire in all the right places. Perfect for honeymoon adventures.
