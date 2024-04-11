Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Bringing You More Content

Photo: Mat Hayward/FilmMagic

After launching a consumer products brand with a somewhat confounding name, it seems Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ready to dive back into promoting their moves in the content space with two new Netflix series. Deadline broke the news on Thursday, announcing that the Duchess of Sussex and her husband have two “non-fiction” projects in development at the streamer as part of the overall deal they signed under their Achewell Productions banner. And if you’re in the camp convinced we already have too much ex-royals content, I regret to inform you there’s a whole avalanche of television and films projects likely still to come from the Duchess and friends.

According to Deadline, the first of the two series revealed this week will follow Markle as she “celebrate[s] the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship,” further cementing her unofficial bid to be the next Ina Garten and/or Martha Stewart. Sony Pictures Television’s The Intellectual Property Corporation — which also produced Hulu’s The D’Amelio Show and A&E’s Leah Remini: Scientology & the Aftermath — is reportedly producing the show, with Michael Steed of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown directing. The Duchess is listed as one of the executive producers.

The second series, which has Prince Harry’s fingerprints all over it, is about the world of professional polo. Filmed at the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Florida, the show, per the outlet, will “pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level,” as well as capturing polo’s “aesthetic and social scene.” Prince Harry, of course, has been playing polo all over the world for decades, so it’s no surprise he’d want to give his favorite sport the Drive to Survive treatment.

Deadline reports that both series are in the early stages of production. But if the New York Times’ initial 2020 report of the couple’s exclusive deal with the streamer stands correct, we’ve got everything from feature films, scripted shows, and children’s programming still to come down the pipeline. Perhaps you’ll even fancy some jellies, jams, and marmalades from American Riviera Orchard to snack on while you watch the heaps of content from your favorite ex-royals, too.

