Prince Harry Plans to See Charles ‘As Much As I Can’

Photo: WireImage

While preparing for next year’s Invictus Games, Prince Harry spoke publicly about King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis for the first time. In a Good Morning America segment that aired on Friday, the prince said he was thankful he got to spend time with his father earlier this month.

“I spoke to him. I jumped on a plane and went to see him as soon as I could. Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that,” Harry told Will Reeve in Whistler, British Columbia, the site of the 2025 Invictus Games. Throughout this week, Harry and his wife, Meghan, watched as veterans trained for the event, which will mark the first time winter sports are represented in the competition. Harry even tried adaptive skiing and skeleton sledding, gliding down a track headfirst at 96 mph.

Earlier this month, a day after Buckingham Palace revealed that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment, Harry arrived in London to visit his father at Clarence House. Twenty-four hours later, he was on a flight back to the U.S. The palace didn’t reveal what kind of cancer the king has, and when asked what the outlook for his health is, Harry said, “That stays between me and him.”

Reeve asked Harry if his father’s cancer could have a “reunifying” effect on the royal family, despite his having a tense relationship with Charles and his brother, Prince William, in recent years. Harry said: “Absolutely. Yeah, I’m sure. Throughout all these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, the strength of the family unit coming together.” He added that his upcoming travel schedule will take him “through the U.K. or back to the U.K., and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can.”

