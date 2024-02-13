Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have a New Website

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken a major professional leap. No, Markle is not answering the call of Suits Nation and going back to acting. And no, Prince Harry is not writing a follow-up memoir called Here’s Who Said What. We’re not that lucky. Instead, they launched a sleek new version of their website. That’s also a huge feat, so please give it up for them.

The couple have dropped the “royal” from Sussexroyal.com and can now be found at Sussex.com. It’s cleaner. A pop-up on their old website reads, “This site was established in 2020 and sets out the work streams of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex prior to their move to the United States.” It then redirects you to Sussex.com, where the real business is being done.

What is the real business? Well, their “About” section says that the office of Harry and Meghan is “shaping the future through business and philanthropy.” Their bios highlight both their philanthropic work through their Archwell Foundation and their status as creatives (hers in podcasting, his as a memoirist). There’s also a news section, in case you want to know what they’ve been up to recently. Harry gave out the NFL Man of the Year award this month!

Let’s cut to the chase: Does anyone want to hire Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? These two are freelancers now, and what do freelancers do when they’re looking for a new gig? They update their websites. If this economy has got Harry and Meghan logging on to Squarespace, things are not looking too hot. Maybe they have a discount code for the rest of us.

