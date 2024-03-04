Queen Camilla Is Reportedly OOO

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

If recent news out of Buckingham Palace is to be believed, the royal family is drastically understaffed. King Charles is undergoing cancer treatment, and despite a recent sighting, Kate Middleton is still recovering from a mysterious “abdominal surgery.” In their absence, Queen Camilla has been handling a lot of the quotidian royal appearances, dutifully hanging out with fancy fan-makers and memorializing a Greek king. But monarching isn’t easy, and Camilla is reportedly taking a little vacation to decompress.

According to People, Camilla is taking a regularly scheduled break from her royal duties this week. The palace apparently stressed that she takes vacation around this time every year, and her week off has nothing to do with the state of her husband’s health. Still, the Sun claims an “exhausted” Camilla is heading somewhere sunny on a private plane. She won’t appear in public again until March 11, when she’s scheduled to sub in for Charles at the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. Hopefully she’s on a remote beach sipping a piña colada. Happy vacationing, queen!

