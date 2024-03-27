Queen Camilla Says Kate Middleton Is ‘Thrilled’ by Well-Wishers

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

On Wednesday, Queen Camilla made her first public appearance since Kate Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis last week. People reports that while strolling through the Shrewsbury Farmers’ Market, Camilla accepted gifts from royal fans for herself, King Charles, and Kate.

Daily Mail reporter Rebecca English wrote on X that when accepting posters that said “Send our love to Kate” from two girls at the market, the queen said, “I shall send this off to Catherine, she’ll be thrilled.” Camilla added that she’d “take them carefully and we’ll make sure she knows they’re coming.” Since King Charles took a step back from public duties last month amid his own cancer treatment, Camilla has stepped up, representing the royals at events across Britain.

Camilla’s appearance comes days ahead of Easter, which will look a little different for the royals this year. Typically, the whole family attends the service at St. George’s Chapel, but it has been widely reported that this year Kate; her husband, Prince William; and their children will not be attending. However, King Charles — who is reportedly very eager to get back to work — is expected to be present, with Camilla at his side.

