You’ll Never Guess What Rachel Dolezal Is Up to Now

Remember the former NAACP chapter president who was a white woman posing as a Black woman? Well, unfortunately, Rachel Dolezal is back and has reportedly been ousted from another organization.

According to a report in the Arizona Daily Star published Wednesday, Dolezal — who resigned from her NAACP position in 2015 after the group got wind that she had misrepresented her race by wearing blackface and claiming to be Black — had changed her name and was working at an elementary school until this week.

Back in 2021, Dolezal announced on Instagram that she had joined OnlyFans and, according to The Daily Beast, promised to post “foot pics.” She later offered an “18-image explicit collection AND a video of self-pleasure to orgasm under the Christmas tree.” Fast-forward to 2024, and the Daily Star says Dolezal, under a new name, Nkechi Diallo, has lost her job over that OnlyFans page, which is public and still active. Dolezal/Diallo had apparently been working as an elementary-school teacher in the Catalina Foothills School District of Tucson, Arizona, until district officials learned Tuesday of her real name and presence on the adult subscription site. KVOA Tucson first reported Tuesday that racy photos of Dolezal/Diallo were circulating on Reddit and had been linked back to the Catalina Foothills teacher.

“We only learned of Ms. Nkechi Diallo’s OnlyFans social media posts yesterday afternoon,” district spokeswoman Julie Farbarik told the Daily Star in an emailed statement Wednesday. “Her posts are contrary to our district’s ‘Use of Social Media by District Employees’ policy and our staff ethics policy. She is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District.”

Farbarik has not yet confirmed Dolezal/Diallo’s official job title, how long she had worked at the school district, or what exactly the district knew about her past upon hiring her. The Daily Star, however, found district board-meeting records showing Dolezal/Diallo was hired as an after-school instructor in August 2023 at $19 an hour. Her public Instagram page includes the name Nkechi Diallo in her bio, and a LinkedIn page belonging to Dolezal/Diallo reportedly includes mentions of her “memoir,” In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black & White World. The Cut has reached out to both the school district and Diallo (and Dolezal) for comment and will update this post if we hear back.

