The 15 Best Rain Boots for Women

By
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendors

I dread the rain not because it’s going to be gray and depressing outside, but because that means I have to wear rain boots, which are sure to ruin any outfit I had planned to wear that day. If you’re like me, you know the feeling. But it doesn’t have to be that way. We searched through thousands of online reviews to find rain boots that are actually stylish, comfortable and durable at every budget. Scroll below to shop our favorites.

The Best Hunter Dupe

West Blvd Women’s Mid Calf Waterproof Rainboots
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
West Blvd Women’s Mid Calf Waterproof Rainboots
From $13, Amazon

Who needs Hunter rain boots when you can get these for just $13? So many of the 3,000 reviewers said that these rubber boots are cute, stylish, and comfortable enough for all-day wear.

From $13 at Amazon
Buy
$13 at Amazon
Buy

The Best Multi-Purpose Boots

Crocs Women’s Jaunt Shorty Boot
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
Crocs Women’s Jaunt Shorty Boot
From $18, Amazon

Not only are these boots easy to slip on and rinse off, but reviewers also say that they’re good for virtually all dirty work activities. One reviewer writes, “After just over a year of near daily use in our garden, chicken run, dog run, and yard, these little boots are going strong!”

From $18 at Amazon
Buy
$18 at Amazon
Buy

An Elegant Yet Affordable Option

Kamik Women’s Waterproof Jennifer Rain Boots
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
Kamik Women’s Waterproof Jennifer Rain Boots
From $18, Amazon

The slim fit, the buckle, and the logo medallion make these boots look way more expensive than they are. One reviewer writes, “They are insanely comfortable with great arch support so I can keep going all day.”

From $18 at Amazon
Buy
$18 at Amazon
Buy

A Classic Style in Fun Colors

Lauren Ralph Lauren Women’s Tally Rain Boot
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
Lauren Ralph Lauren Women’s Tally Rain Boot
From $20, Amazon

If you’re looking for a classic Chelsea boot style, but want to have fun with colors, these are the wellies for you. We’re most excited about the Leopard Brown and Snakeskin Cream colors — we love a good animal print.

From $20 at Amazon
Buy
$20 at Amazon
Buy

For the Eco-Friendly Shopper

Sloggers Women’s Waterproof Rain and Garden Boot
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
Sloggers Women’s Waterproof Rain and Garden Boot
From $28, Amazon

Made in the USA from 100 percent recyclable material, these Sloggers are not only ethically produced but also feature a thick, arched insole to keep your feet comfy all day.

From $28 at Amazon
Buy
$28 at Amazon
Buy

When You Want Something Simple and Stylish

Sam Edelman Women’s Tinsley Rain Boot
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
Sam Edelman Women’s Tinsley Rain Boot
From $35, Amazon

These are the rain boots you won’t feel self-conscious about wearing indoors. The Chelsea boot style is timeless, and they come in seven neutral colors to go with any look. One reviewer writes, “I wish I could give these boots more than five stars. I feel very stylish wearing them, and most importantly my feet are 100 percent dry. I seriously can’t rave about these enough.”

From $35 at Amazon
Buy
$35 at Amazon
Buy

The Anti-Rain Boot Rain Boots

Jeffrey Campbell ‘Stormy’ Rain Boot
Jeffrey Campbell ‘Stormy’ Rain Boot
$55, Nordstrom

These Chelsea rain boots are more reminiscent of the very on-trend cowboy boot. Pair them with cropped jeans and no one will know the difference.

$55 at Nordstrom
Buy

The Best High-Quality Rain Boots

Matte Chelsea Rain Boots
Matte Chelsea Rain Boots
$59, J.Crew
$59 (was $78, now 24% off)

I’ve had these boots for six years now and they still haven’t fallen apart. If that doesn’t convince you to buy these, maybe the other 124 reviews will.

$59 at J.Crew
Buy
with code: ADDTOBAG

If You Get Cold Feet

UGG® ‘Shaye’ Rain Boot
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
UGG® ‘Shaye’ Rain Boot
$80, Nordstrom

You can count on UGG to keep your feet warm with shearling-lined soles on the coldest rainy day. Almost 1,000 reviewers talk about how much warmer and more comfortable these are than any other rain boot.

$80 at Nordstrom
Buy

The Best for Wide Calves

Däv ‘Bristol’ Weatherproof Knee High Rain Boot
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
Däv ‘Bristol’ Weatherproof Knee High Rain Boot
$98, Nordstrom

With a 16-inch calf circumference, an adjustable belted shaft, and a small slit in the back, these boots were made to accommodate calves of all sizes.

$98 at Nordstrom
Buy

The Best Duck Boots

Sperry Saltwater Duck Boot
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
Sperry Saltwater Duck Boot
$100, Zappos
$100 (was $120, now 17% off)

These are lined with micro-fleece! One reviewer says that she wore them through two tough Chicago winters and “they stood up remarkably against the snow and cold.” Not only are they warm and comfortable, but they’re also a cute alternative to the chunky rubber rain boot look.

$100 at Zappos
Buy

A Rain Boot Disguised As a Work Boot

Timberland Women’s Nellie Lace Up Utility Waterproof Boots
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
Timberland Women’s Nellie Lace Up Utility Waterproof Boots
$110, Macy’s

If you hate the look of regular rain boots, Timberlands are a must-buy. Rave reviews came from hikers, photographers who stand on their feet all day, and women who just want to look cute while running their errands in the rain.

$110 at Macy’s
Buy

The Ones Everyone Has

Hunter Original Tall Rain Boots
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
Hunter Original Tall Rain Boots
$150, Zappos

It’s no wonder these boots have been around for longer than I can remember. Reviewers say they offer complete protection against the rain and if you buy the fleece liners to wear underneath, they’re warm enough for the coldest winter days.

$150 at Zappos
Buy

For the Cool Girl

Rag & Bone Moto Rain Boot
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
Rag & Bone Moto Rain Boot
$225, Nordstrom

This is the essential rubber rain boot, but with a studded moto strap, a rugged 1.5 inch heel, and a leather-looking exterior. One reviewer notes, “I highly recommend these to anyone in search of a chic alternative to the conventional rain boot!”

$225 at Nordstrom
Buy

Because You Need a Luxury Pair

Burberry Women’s Clemence Signature Check Rain Boots
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor
Burberry Women’s Clemence Signature Check Rain Boots
$325, Bloomingdale’s

You can’t go wrong with the timeless Burberry check. Reviewers write that these are cute, stylish, comfortable for all-day wear, and “look amazing with everything.”

$325 at Bloomingdale’s
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

The 15 Best Rain Boots for Women