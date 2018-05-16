The 15 Best Rain Boots for Women

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendors

I dread the rain not because it’s going to be gray and depressing outside, but because that means I have to wear rain boots, which are sure to ruin any outfit I had planned to wear that day. If you’re like me, you know the feeling. But it doesn’t have to be that way. We searched through thousands of online reviews to find rain boots that are actually stylish, comfortable and durable at every budget. Scroll below to shop our favorites.

The Best Hunter Dupe

From $13, Amazon West Blvd Women's Mid Calf Waterproof Rainboots Who needs Hunter rain boots when you can get these for just $13? So many of the 3,000 reviewers said that these rubber boots are cute, stylish, and comfortable enough for all-day wear. From $13 at Amazon Buy $13 at Amazon Buy

The Best Multi-Purpose Boots

From $18, Amazon Crocs Women's Jaunt Shorty Boot Not only are these boots easy to slip on and rinse off, but reviewers also say that they're good for virtually all dirty work activities. One reviewer writes, "After just over a year of near daily use in our garden, chicken run, dog run, and yard, these little boots are going strong!" From $18 at Amazon Buy $18 at Amazon Buy

An Elegant Yet Affordable Option

From $18, Amazon Kamik Women's Waterproof Jennifer Rain Boots The slim fit, the buckle, and the logo medallion make these boots look way more expensive than they are. One reviewer writes, "They are insanely comfortable with great arch support so I can keep going all day." From $18 at Amazon Buy $18 at Amazon Buy

A Classic Style in Fun Colors

From $20, Amazon Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Tally Rain Boot If you're looking for a classic Chelsea boot style, but want to have fun with colors, these are the wellies for you. We're most excited about the Leopard Brown and Snakeskin Cream colors — we love a good animal print. From $20 at Amazon Buy $20 at Amazon Buy

For the Eco-Friendly Shopper

From $28, Amazon Sloggers Women's Waterproof Rain and Garden Boot Made in the USA from 100 percent recyclable material, these Sloggers are not only ethically produced but also feature a thick, arched insole to keep your feet comfy all day. From $28 at Amazon Buy $28 at Amazon Buy

When You Want Something Simple and Stylish

From $35, Amazon Sam Edelman Women's Tinsley Rain Boot These are the rain boots you won't feel self-conscious about wearing indoors. The Chelsea boot style is timeless, and they come in seven neutral colors to go with any look. One reviewer writes, "I wish I could give these boots more than five stars. I feel very stylish wearing them, and most importantly my feet are 100 percent dry. I seriously can't rave about these enough." From $35 at Amazon Buy $35 at Amazon Buy

The Anti-Rain Boot Rain Boots

$55, Nordstrom Jeffrey Campbell ‘Stormy’ Rain Boot These Chelsea rain boots are more reminiscent of the very on-trend cowboy boot. Pair them with cropped jeans and no one will know the difference. $55 at Nordstrom Buy

The Best High-Quality Rain Boots

$59, J.Crew Matte Chelsea Rain Boots $59 (was $78, now 24% off) I’ve had these boots for six years now and they still haven’t fallen apart. If that doesn’t convince you to buy these, maybe the other 124 reviews will. $59 at J.Crew Buy with code: ADDTOBAG

If You Get Cold Feet

$80, Nordstrom UGG® 'Shaye' Rain Boot You can count on UGG to keep your feet warm with shearling-lined soles on the coldest rainy day. Almost 1,000 reviewers talk about how much warmer and more comfortable these are than any other rain boot. $80 at Nordstrom Buy

The Best for Wide Calves

$98, Nordstrom Däv 'Bristol' Weatherproof Knee High Rain Boot With a 16-inch calf circumference, an adjustable belted shaft, and a small slit in the back, these boots were made to accommodate calves of all sizes. $98 at Nordstrom Buy

The Best Duck Boots

$100, Zappos Sperry Saltwater Duck Boot $100 (was $120, now 17% off) These are lined with micro-fleece! One reviewer says that she wore them through two tough Chicago winters and "they stood up remarkably against the snow and cold." Not only are they warm and comfortable, but they're also a cute alternative to the chunky rubber rain boot look. $100 at Zappos Buy

A Rain Boot Disguised As a Work Boot

$110, Macy's Timberland Women's Nellie Lace Up Utility Waterproof Boots If you hate the look of regular rain boots, Timberlands are a must-buy. Rave reviews came from hikers, photographers who stand on their feet all day, and women who just want to look cute while running their errands in the rain. $110 at Macy's Buy

The Ones Everyone Has

$150, Zappos Hunter Original Tall Rain Boots It's no wonder these boots have been around for longer than I can remember. Reviewers say they offer complete protection against the rain and if you buy the fleece liners to wear underneath, they're warm enough for the coldest winter days. $150 at Zappos Buy

For the Cool Girl

$225, Nordstrom Rag & Bone Moto Rain Boot This is the essential rubber rain boot, but with a studded moto strap, a rugged 1.5 inch heel, and a leather-looking exterior. One reviewer notes, "I highly recommend these to anyone in search of a chic alternative to the conventional rain boot!" $225 at Nordstrom Buy

Because You Need a Luxury Pair

$325, Bloomingdale's Burberry Women's Clemence Signature Check Rain Boots You can't go wrong with the timeless Burberry check. Reviewers write that these are cute, stylish, comfortable for all-day wear, and "look amazing with everything." $325 at Bloomingdale's Buy

