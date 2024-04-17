Is Another Fashion Designer Joining The Real Housewives of New York?

Photo: Getty Images

As one Minkoff says good-bye to the Housewives, another may be saying hello. On Tuesday, a day after Crystal Kung Minkoff announced that she’s leaving the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Deadline reported that designer Rebecca Minkoff — of no relation to Kung Minkoff — will appear in the 15th season of The Real Housewives of New York City.

Although “Page Six” reported that it’s too soon for anyone to know how big a part of the show Minkoff will be, People reports that the designer will not be a full-time Housewife, but a “friend of” one of the main cast members. Minkoff is joining Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, and fan and fashion-industry favorite Jenna Lyons.

Bravo hasn’t commented on whether Minkoff is joining the series. Minkoff and her brother, Uri Minkoff, created her eponymous brand in 2005, and she’s best known for her bag designs. Minkoff could use her onscreen time to talk about her career in fashion, but there’s already a lot of interest in her personal life. Per “Page Six,” the fact that Minkoff is a Scientologist is already “fomenting disquiet” in the Bravoverse. Minkoff told the New York Times in 2021 that she believes there is “horrific misinformation” about the Church of Scientology and she sees the institution as offering “a self-improvement philosophy.” Is RHONY about to get its first Scientology story line?

