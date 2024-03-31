Rebel Wilson Says She Took Ozempic

Photo: Getty Images for AFI

Over the last two years as Ozempic rose to mainstream recognition, a number of celebrities — including former WeightWatchers spokesperson Oprah — have gotten candid about their own weight-loss struggles and their willingness to experiment with prescription weight-loss drugs. Now, Rebel Wilson is adding her name to that list. The Pitch Perfect actress has been busy gearing up for the April release of her memoir Rebel Rising, which means a bombardment of interviews detailing the contents of her dishy chapters. And in one interview published in the Sunday Times this weekend, Wilson spoke of her experience with the controversial drug.

“Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good,” the 44-year-old told the Times, adding that she’d been on Ozempic for a short period of time.

Wilson said she first considered the injectable medication for fertility purposes; her doctor had reportedly advised that losing weight could help secure a favorable outcome for in vitro fertilization (IVF). The actress has since stopped taking Ozempic and ultimately welcomed daughter Royce via surrogate in November 2022. And while the Senior Year star said she is now happy with her “still curvy and solid” body, her relationship to food and her physical appearance has been fraught throughout her time in Hollywood. In recent years, she has lost more than 70 pounds.

“Basically no one apart from my mom wanted me to lose weight. People thought I’d lose my pigeonhole in my career, playing the fat funny character, and they wanted me to continue in that,” Wilson continued. “I feel strongly that young women shouldn’t try to obsess over looking like Victoria’s Secret models — they should just look like themselves. I know that my relationship with food is complicated.”

Wilson added that her discussion around other “plus-size” actresses in her memoir might ruffle the feathers of a few notable women in Hollywood, including Adele. (“This is why, I think, Adele hates me,” Wilson wrote in an excerpt of her book published by Us Weekly. There was a moment when she was bigger, and some people would confuse us for one another … I am assuming, because to be fair I’ve never asked her.”) Adele has not publicly commented on Wilson’s statement. With two days left before Wilson’s official publication date and a couple of celebrity kerfuffles already incited, only time will tell if the actress is ready to pull her punches or if there’s more gossip to go around.

