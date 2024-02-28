Justin Bieber Is Reneé Rapp’s Type

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

No matter how hard you try to fight it, the boyish charm and little gold locks belonging to one Justin Bieber can, at times, seem universally attractive. Just ask Snow Angel singer Reneé Rapp. In a new cover story with The Hollywood Reporter, the 24-year-old Mean Girls star and self-described lesbian professed that she too is a Belieber.

“I was obsessed with him. He was the one boy celebrity, pretty much, [that] I ever had a crush on,” Rapp said. “He reminds me of a really sexy lesbian.”

The former Sex Lives of College Girls cast member went on to gas the Biebs up for the way he moves onstage, his “chill” demeanor, and how he “sings his ass off” and dresses “really cool.” Rapp even credited the Hailey Bieber hype man with helping to get her own music career off the ground: Rapp used to pitch herself to labels as “the bisexual Justin Bieber.”

“Also, obsessed with him. Still,” she added. “I’m a lesbian, but wow, do I love Justin Bieber. That boy is still cute to me, sorry.”

Rapp, whose chaotic bisexual persona has wooed an untold number of shes and theys on TikTok (myself included), has worked a little “Despacito” magic into her own performances. At Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre last year, she covered Bieber’s 2009 “One Less Lonely Girl” and serenaded The Summer I Turned Pretty star Lola Tung onstage. That’s great for Tung and all, but just noting for journalistic purposes that countless other lonely girls are dying for a private Reneé Rapp serenade. And speaking on behalf of those girls, we are all indebted to J-Biebs for his influence on everyone’s favorite lesbian pop star. “Really sexy lesbian,” indeed.

