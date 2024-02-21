Rihanna Is Having a Great 36th-Birthday Week

Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

At this point, we may never get another Rihanna album (her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, did say she was “working on it,” whatever that means) but at least she is having a great birthday week. The artist was not only cuddled up on Valentine’s Day in Paris and celebrated her birthday with her family, but it’s also alleged that she’ll soon be announcing a new campaign with Dior.

In 2015, Rihanna became Dior’s first Black ambassador to front a campaign for the Parisian house and she’s now returning to the brand. (According to Business of Fashion’s industry sources, they were recently in Paris because Rihanna was shooting a campaign at the Château de Versailles, shot by Steven Klein and styled by Carine Roitfeld, set to come out in the spring.)

Rihanna’s first Dior campaign, “Secret Garden”, was quite similar: a Steven Klein film shot inside the same historical location, Versailles. So this shoot would be a full-circle moment, almost a decade later.

Last month she attended Dior’s Paris Couture Week show wearing an all-black Dior set accessorized with an oversized hat, black leather gloves and a large lady Dior bag and was seen outside fangirling over Natalie Portman, one of Dior’s current ambassadors. Before last month’s show, she hadn’t been seen at a Dior show since January 2022 wearing lingerie under a sheer dress and a leather jacket showing off her baby bump, one of her many maternity looks that went down in history.

Next week, Dior will show their womenswear fall collection in Paris and if she’s going to be announced as an ambassador again it feels fitting that she’ll be front row. We’re keeping our eyes peeled. Happy birthday, Rih!