What Rihanna Really Thinks About Motherhood

Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage,

In a freewheeling, candid Q&A in Interview, Rihanna opened up about her experiences with motherhood. The singer has two sons, RZA and Riot, with A$AP Rocky, whom she describes as “a great dad.” Throughout the interview, Rihanna vacillates between what I imagine is relatable mom content (she wants a boob lift!) and classic rock-star behavior (the interview took place at 3:30 a.m. at an arena outside Milan as she rehearses for an Indian wedding performance). That is to say, it’s awesome. Let’s dive into what Rihanna has to say about being a mom.

She told Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg that she is now less focused on what she’s wearing and more focused on her kids. “I spend my time getting the kids dressed to death,” she explained. “Then I’m like, ‘What’s the most comfortable outfit to wear around them? What’s not going to feel uncomfortable on their face or on their body or make me feel like I can’t hold them properly?’ Moms are lazy dressers in real life.”

literally how i feel in postpartum with 2 under 2 @InterviewMag pic.twitter.com/aKX0Vu2T2W — Rihanna (@rihanna) April 9, 2024

Just because she’s rich and famous does not mean Rihanna is above dressing her younger son in hand-me-downs. She revealed that she has a whole system for organizing RZA’s old clothes. “I have racks, I have bags. They’re all sized and organized, and then whatever gets too small for RZA, I put into bins so that Riot can have them next,” she said. “Riot is actually in all of RZA’s 1-year-old clothes already. He’s only 6 months. Everybody thinks Rocky dresses them because I dress them in Rocky outfits.”

Speaking of Rocky, you should know he is not above getting his hands dirty and changing a diaper. “Rocky has never shied away from it,” the singer said. “He does the shirt up over the nose with a stinky diaper. He gets through it. It’s kind of funny.”

When it comes to her postpartum body, Rihanna was explicit about what she would and would not go under the knife for. “I want my titties pinned back to my shoulders, right where they used to be,” she said. “I don’t want implants. I just want a lift.”

“I don’t want to ever have a tummy tuck because I don’t want a new navel, and I don’t want that scar, right,” Rihanna explained. When Ottenberg informed her that, with a tummy tuck, “the fat just grows somewhere else,” she was unfazed. “Well, guess what? You get that when you’re pregnant,” she informed him. “Third-trimester cellulite is no joke. You just see ripples coming from places you never knew, and it’s all in your thighs because your thighs are carrying the weight of your baby and uterus.”

When it comes to the best city for raising kids, Rihanna gave the title to Los Angeles, and she cited her gynecologist as the best part. Wondering who that is? It’s Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, the same woman who helped Olivia Munn receive her breast-cancer diagnosis. Clearly, she’s great at her job. In addition to the doctors, Rihanna also said L.A. has great teachers and great therapists for children. New York, however, is “great for adventure, for the grit, for fashion, for everything that brings you back to reality.”

Rihanna also acknowledged that being a mom has brought real fear into her life. “I’m actually afraid of shit. The well-being of your kids, you worry about that constantly,” she said. “Nobody warns you that having kids means you’re going to worry every second of your life.”

Now you’re probably wondering, “How does Rihanna do it all?” According to her, the answer is not “a good night’s sleep.” During the 3:30 a.m. interview, the beauty mogul said that she hadn’t gone to sleep until 4 p.m. the day before and that the secret to keeping her energy up is espresso martinis and 5-Hour Energys (presumably not at the same time). “Those are really good for long nights, big shoots,” she said. “The Devil is also a liar. The Devil doesn’t want me up.” The Devil, I guess, is a natural circadian rhythm.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.