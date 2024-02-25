Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan ‘Friendzoned’ Each Other

Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images

The neverending saga of celebrity breakups and divorces has seen the end of yet another famous couple, this time with the demise of young, nepotistic love. Romeo Beckham — the son of one ball-kicking David Beckham and one “working class,” Crocs-loathing Victoria Beckham — has announced that he and his longtime girlfriend Mia Regan have split “after 5 years of love.”

While Baby Beckham may have hit the genetic lottery, it seems his luck as a young lad in love has run out (although, for a double-header nepo baby named Romeo of all things, who is also the living descendent of modern day Adonis, things will almost certainly work out just fine for him). The 21-year-old announced the breakup on his Instagram story on Sunday overlaid on a selfie of the footballer and Regan, a fellow 21-year-old who he’d been dating since 2019.

“Mooch and I have parted ways after 5 years of love,” Beckham wrote, using the nickname for Regan that is currently tattooed on his body, according to People. “We still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will.”

“This is Ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16,” Regan wrote atop her own Instagram story selfie. “Love takes different forms & paths as you mature. We aren’t [together] romantically but we do share lots of love for one another…after 5 years we friendzoned each other hehe.”

Here we go again with the joint breakup statements issued by small children with as of yet undeveloped prefrontal lobes. I am thrilled that these two, on appearances alone, seem to have processed their split like a pair of midlife crisis divorcees, “hehe.” Most 21-year-olds I know would be throwing dishes, leaving voicemail messages screaming and crying, spreading vicious rumors about each other on Snapchat, and sliding into the DMs of the next most famous twenty-something in their city. Then again, maybe Romeo watched the general dumpster fire that was big brother Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’ union and decided to wait a few years before settling down with anyone. Again, we are talking about a couple of posh Beckham brothers, so I don’t think anyone is in dire need of our sympathy. Best of luck to the newly single kiddos, though.

