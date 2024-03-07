Sixth Time’s the Charm?

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Shutterstock, Getty Images

Most people are happy to have one or two great loves in a lifetime. Not so for Rupert Murdoch. The semi-retired Fox boss is still kicking at 92 years old and has found love once more. Well, for the sixth time, to be exact.

Per a Thursday dispatch in the New York Times, Murdoch is engaged yet again. Fiancée No. 6 is 67-year-old Elena Zhukova, a retired molecular biologist and the mother of Russian socialite Dasha Zhukova. The billionaire reportedly met his new honey through his third wife, Wendi Deng, last August, which makes the timeline for this particular pairing rather accelerated. Though, I guess time is of the essence when your husband-to-be is staring down the barrel of his centenary.

The nuptials are scheduled for June, according to the Times, and invitations have already gone out. If Murdoch makes it to the altar, the surely lavish affair at his California vineyard would mark his fifth marriage. His last stab at matrimony was with model and Mick Jagger’s ex Jerry Hall, whom he divorced in the summer of 2022. In the window between that breakup and Murdoch’s impending fifth union, the hopeless romantic got engaged to retired dental hygienist Ann Lesley Smith in the spring of 2023. That one lasted two weeks. Let’s hope Ms. Zhukova fares better.

Murdoch, who is reportedly worth $8.26 billion, must certainly be heads down with his lawyers conjuring up an airtight prenup. In the meantime, I’m sure he and Zhukova are busy hanging on famous yachts like the Aristotle Onassis and feeding each other spoonfuls of caviar. I guess there really isn’t an age limit on romance. Or an addiction to love. Whatever you want to call it!

