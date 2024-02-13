Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Look Way Too Happy

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

Perhaps it’s just the horrid dread of Valentine’s Day hanging in the air, but I have a burning question about rumored fledgling Hollywood couple: Why do Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan look so happy?

On Monday night, the pair were spotted out in West Hollywood for a dinner date at Delilah (Drake’s old stomping grounds), according to People. Paparazzi seemed to ambush the former Disney star and the guy who did untold things to Jacob Elordi’s bathwater between dining and the cocktail spot Ysabel. And in all of the photos, these two look positively ecstatic — blushing and giggling and coy smirks. Given Carpenter’s bratty pop persona isn’t all that smiley, it’s suspicious to see Grave Guy and a couple of paps getting this sort of reaction out of her. Either Carpenter is actually smitten with Keoghan, or just really, really good at pretending his jokes are funny.

Reports that these two might be an item began intensifying in December, when they were spotted roaming around a parking lot together. Since then, Carpenter and Keoghan have been grabbing little bites everywhere from Nobu to hipster theme park Luna Luna. All signs point to a budding relationship (PR or otherwise). But then again, maybe Barry’s just flirtin’.

