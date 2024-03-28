Sabrina Carpenter’s Advice to Herself? ‘Don’t Get Pregnant’

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sabrina Carpenter is peaking. With the Catholic Church off her back, the former Disney star recently completed a stint on the international arm of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour and has all but hard launched her relationship with Saltburn actor and Irishman of the moment Barry Keoghan. And while the 24-year-old is reaping the rewards of her latest album Emails I Can’t Send and enjoying her moment in the limelight, she’s also apparently thinking about the fact that she really, really does not want to get pregnant right now.

In a new cover story for Cosmopolitan released Wednesday, the “Nonsense” singer was asked to provide a sex tip for readers. Her answer? A little more sex-ed than sexy (though don’t get me wrong, being smart about sex can also be sexy): “I mean, at the end of the day, my whole thing right now is, whatever you do, don’t get pregnant. That’s the way I’m living my life. So that’s my sex tip. Be smart. Use protection.”

“Do whatever feels most comfortable to you. You can be curious and ask questions, but a lot of it is just going to be you learning yourself,” Carpenter added. “So do whatever makes you feel the most comfortable and safe.”

It’s refreshing to hear a former child star who’s positioned as a role model for young people be so open — and almost clinical — about sex. Preparing for parenthood (if at all) is obviously a highly personal choice for everyone, but I’m glad to hear Carpenter express so clearly that she is not ready to go down that path at the moment. In the meantime, safe sex will do.

