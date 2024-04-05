Photo: Pool/Getty Images

After more than 20 years together and 14 years of marriage, Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are getting divorced. The longtime couple announced their split on Friday via a tennis-themed announcement on their individual Instagram Stories.

this is an insane way to announce your divorce pic.twitter.com/hs9ZWldZMz — noa 🍉 (@thenoasletter) April 5, 2024

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage,” the pair wrote over a photo of themselves in all-white tennis getups. The Challengers press tour is getting off to a wild start.

​​“We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change,” the couple continued. “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Baron Cohen. The news of his divorce comes on the heels of Rebel Wilson accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of The Brothers Grimsby. In her new memoir, Rebel Rising, Wilson claims that Baron Cohen pressured her to do nudity in the movie and that when she refused, he went on to ask her to “stick your finger up my ass” in an unplanned scene. Through representatives, Baron Cohen has denied Wilson’s allegations, calling them “demonstrably false.”

