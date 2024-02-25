All the Best Looks From the 2024 SAG Awards Red Carpet

On Saturday night, the stars convened for what feels like the umpteenth time since January to celebrate each other and blow kisses to their favorite fellow actors. The event marked the first time the annual SAG Awards were streamed live on Netflix — which shockingly went off without any technical glitches — and the celebrities dressed for the occasion with metallics, glimmer, and dramatic necklines galore.

While the ceremony itself showcased several well-played attempts at comedy (i.e. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt taking the stage for a Devil Wears Prada reunion; Billie Eilish grafitiing Melissa McCarthy’s face; even the preeminent Funny Girl herself Barbra Streisand was on hand, in all seriousness, to receive the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award), the red carpet housed some seriously avant-garde moments. From pretty in pink Margot Robbie and Brie Larson to expansive cut-outs and tulle from Ali Wong and Danielle Brooks, the SAG arrivals showcased what celebrities do best on their hamster wheel of an awards season: turning heads and taking chances regardless of stylistic success. Cillian Murphy was also in attendance with a floppy little necktie that will surely be guest-starring in both my dreams and nightmares for months. Let’s get on with the show, shall we?