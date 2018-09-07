The Designer Who Travels From Tribeca to Italy

Photo: Clement Pascal

You probably know Paul Andrew for his eponymous shoe label — a favorite of clients like Lupita Nyong’o and Emma Watson. But since becoming Salvatore Ferragamo’s creative director last fall, the fashion designer has proven that his language extends well beyond accessories. After a successful fall 2018 ready-to-wear show, the British-born, Tribeca-based designer has made himself at home in Italy, too, where he works at Ferragamo headquarters in Florence.

Below, we asked Andrew to share his global taste for everything from New York bakeries to Florentine museums.

How do you thank someone for a gift?

White peonies. In New York, from Miho Kosuda or Michael George.

If you were a car, what kind of car would you be?

As a designer, both form and function are crucial to me. Tesla has done incredibly innovative work. They’re also socially aware of the cultural climate and serving these needs, a message I hope rings true with my work at both Ferragamo and my eponymous brand.

What bag do you travel with most often?

I was recently on a flight to Florence for a design meeting and traveling next to me was the chicest woman — and then I noticed that she was carrying the Ferragamo Studio Bag, my first official bag for the house! So I guess you can say I’ve traveled with this bag before. It’s always special to see pieces you’ve designed out in the world: who is wearing them, how they’re wearing them.

What’s something you would never wear?

Cowboy boots!

What’s a good book on your coffee table right now?

I’m currently reading A Boy’s Own Story by Edmund White.

What is your fantasy vacation?

I live my fantasy holiday every August: a well-traveled journey to the island of Patmos in Greece. The details lie in the simplicity of food, friends, and festivity.

What is a trend that you don’t like/understand?

Did I mention cowboy boots?

What’s an album you like to play when you work?

Truth is a Beautiful Thing by London Grammar.

What’s your favorite…

Pair of jeans?

Levis.

Cocktail?

Negroni.

T-shirt?

Calvin Klein.

Scent?

Santa Maria Novella’s Pot Pourri.

Suitcase?

Tumi.

Bedding?

Frette.

Bakery?

Arcade Bakery in Tribeca.

Candle?

Jo Malone’s Wood Sage and Sea Salt.

Piece of art in your apartment/studio?

Robert Motherwell.

Museum in the whole world?

Right now, the one I spend the most time in is The Museo Salvatore Ferragamo in Florence where the Ferragamo archives are housed, the source of inspiration behind my seasonal messaging for the collections.

