Sandra Hüller, Taylor Russell, and More of the Bestest Party Pics This Week

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images, BFA

Awards season is over and spring is, finally, almost here. That means more color, more time outside, and more options for some good street style. This week, we still celebrated the Oscars with several parties and after-parties that welcomed nominees like Sandra Hüller and lots of Hollywood friends such as Niecy Nash, Dylan Mulvaney, and the members of MUNA to the red carpet. Plus, Taylor Russell looking chic for the opening night of her new play, and Dianna Agron sporting some seriously lovely jewels. Below, see all the bestest party pics this week.

Best Face Card: Taylor Russell

Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Star of Lucy Prebble’s latest work, Russell serves her usual face card and stuns in a body-hugging dress at the opening night of The Effect, a play I am dying to get into.

Best Set: Sandra Hüller

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Mother serves once again: This time in a colorful Chanel set at the brand’s annual pre-Oscars dinner with Charles Finch. If only she’d brought Messi along!

Best Duo: Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts

Photo: Stewart Cook/Getty Images for WME

We’re huge Nash stans over here and love seeing her get her due flowers (a.k.a. an Emmy). Plus, I’m a sucker for her and Betts’s relationship, especially since the two know how to dress and always look so in love, exampled above at the WME 2024 Oscar Party.

Best Bling: Dianna Agron

Photo: Courtesy of Madison Voelkel for BFA

Looking as cool as ever, Agron pairs a more laid-back outfit with a dazzling necklace for a dinner hosted by her and Mellerio in celebration of the brand’s New York City launch.

Best Blue: Dylan Mulvaney

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for WIF

This Cut cover girl knows blue is her color, stunning in a minidress at the 17th Annual Women in Film Oscar Nominees Party on behalf of Johnnie Walker.

Hottest Trio: Josette Maskin, Naomi McPherson, and Katie Gavin

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

This one is for all my MUNA girls out there. The trio looked stunning at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 32nd annual Academy Awards viewing party.

Best Heart: Vienna Skye

Photo: Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

Skye brought out the best and biggest heart at the dinner celebrating the launch of the brand Rue Sophie.

Best Floral: Kacy Hill

Photo: Courtesy of Dieux

Beauty brand Dieux celebrated its launch into Sephora with a party and musical performance by Hill, who brought the florals for the night.

Best Mesh: Paris Jackson

Photo: Variety/Variety via Getty Images

Jackson showed off her tattoos in this long-sleeve mesh gown at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 32nd annual Academy Awards viewing party with Cadillac.

Best Tie: Mordechai Rubinstein

Photo: Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Rubinstein gives energy — both in his colorful outfit and in his pose — at the Nordstrom and Bode celebration of the launch of Bode at The Corner in New York City.