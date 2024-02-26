So Long, Che Diaz

Photo: Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

The curtain is closing for good on Che Diaz. At least, that’s according to a breaking post from Variety on Monday, reporting that Sara Ramírez’s oft-mocked standup comedian character will not return to And Just Like That … after a month of speculation.

Citing “multiple sources,” the outlet shared that the ghost of Che Diaz would not be back to haunt Miranda in the often cringe, rarely revelatory Sex and the City reboot, which is heading into production on its third season this year and is set to premiere on Max in 2025. Meanwhile, the Hollywood Reporter claims their own sources maintain that scripts are still in the works, and that there’s always a chance that Che might return to spook their ex-lover in an upcoming episode.

The news of Ramírez’s reported exit comes on the heels of mounting online rumors that the actor had been fired due to their pro-Palestinian beliefs. On Instagram, Ramírez has been posting in support of a ceasefire for months, and has attended multiple protests calling for aid for Gazans. In one January post in which they criticized the entertainment industry for its handling of the conflict, Ramírez also called their And Just Like That … character “performative.”

“Our industry is so duplicitous,” Ramírez wrote at the time. “While they give awards away, casting directors and agents are making blacklists of actors and workers who post anything in support of Palestinians in Gaza to ensure they will not work again.”

The Cut has reached out to Max and Ramírez for comment and will update this post when we hear back.

