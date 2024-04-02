Sarah Jessica Parker Bravely Embraces Sugar

Freeing ourselves from the dregs of Y2K sugar aversion hasn’t exactly been a painless process. Celebrities never seem to tire of subjecting us to the details of their refined sugar-detox diets and beliefs that “sugar means poison.” But this week Sarah Jessica Parker shared a refreshing philosophy around sweets: She eats them.
While appearing on the podcast Ruthie’s Table 4 on Monday, the Sex and the City actress revealed that she lets her daughters eat as much sugar as they want. Mother to 14-year-old twins Tabitha and Marion, Parker said she wanted her girls to have a healthier relationship with food than she did growing up. The 59-year-old said she was not allowed to have “sugar … or chocolate or cookies” in her childhood home, which ultimately led to her and her siblings purchasing “a load of cakes and cookies” when it came time to move out.
“When I had girls, I didn’t want them to have a relationship with food that was antagonistic and to see it as an enemy,” the And Just Like That … star said. “In our house, we have cookies, we have cake, we have everything. And as a result, you have a better relationship.”
“My daughters will have the figures they have, and hopefully they’ll be healthy,” she added. “They’re athletes, and they enjoy food and have different palates. I hope that they can maintain their affection for the experience and their delight in taste.”
As one famous Carrie might say: And just like that, sugar was no longer the enemy.