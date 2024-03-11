Selena Gomez Went All Out for Benny Blanco’s Birthday

Photo: Getty Images

While many celebs spent the weekend prepping for the Oscars, Selena Gomez was busy posting photos for Benny Blanco’s 36th birthday. Gomez kicked off her boyfriend’s birthday weekend with an Instagram carousel commemorating their monthslong relationship.

“Happy birthday baby!” Gomez wrote on Friday (Blanco’s actual birthday). “Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you @itsbennyblanco 🎂.” Blanco commented “💕🥰💋❤️.” The photos include snaps of the two snuggling and kissing — on a boardwalk, on the couch, in the back of a car — and a video of them on a spinning-teacup ride. In her Instagram Story, Gomez shared black-and-white photos of the two of them drinking wine while Blanco held some birthday balloons.

Then, on Sunday, Gomez posted photos of herself in a red coat and red sequined dress to her Instagram Story, which, according to People, was what she wore to celebrate Blanco’s Saturday-night birthday party. Where they were and who else was there — besides Nicola Peltz Beckham — remains a secret. But apparently it was fun enough to justify skipping the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

