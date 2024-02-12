Selma Blair’s Islamophobic Comments Did Not Go Over Well

Photo: GC Images

Selma Blair has deleted her account on X (formerly Twitter) and turned off Instagram comments after facing backlash for posting an Islamophobic comment on a video about the Israel-Hamas war.

After U.S. representatives Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush voted against a bill that would keep people who were involved in the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel from immigrating to the U.S., with Tlaib saying the law would be “redundant with already existing federal law,” lawyer Abraham Hamra took to Instagram to air his grievances. In an Instagram video, which went viral, he said that “the truth is, the Jews have been victimized by the Arabs, and not the other way around.” He also called Tlaib a “liar,” “moron,” and “hateful antisemite.”

NBC reports that Blair, who is Jewish, appeared to agree with Hamra, writing in a since-deleted comment: “Thank you. Deport all these terrorist supporting goons. Islam has destroyed Muslim countries and then they come here and destroy minds. They know they are liars. Twisted justifications. May they meet their fate.” She wasn’t the only celebrity who spoke up in support of Hamra’s comments. As of Monday, Debra Messing’s comment — “THANK YOU” — is still up, as is actor Michael Rapaport’s, which says, “love it.”

Selma Blair claiming to be a disability rights activist and while simultaneously being anti-Palestine—where thousands upon thousands are physically disabled from severe injuries and amputations caused by Israel's constant attacks—is absolutely fucking wild. — fried green armadillo 🇵🇸 (@OhMyGodDoITry) February 10, 2024

Selma Blair exposed herself as a racist Islamophobe and then when people noticed, she deleted her comments. She also has turned off replies on instagram because, like all racists, she’s a fucking coward. https://t.co/0ycb5tAkhf — Kendall Roy Kent (@NicoleRedness) February 9, 2024

According to Selma Blair, I am a scourge unto the Republic. An interloper who should have stayed in the broken backwoods of the Muslim world where my dirty kind belong. She believes I should meet a terrible fate. This is who @BritishVogue wants you to believe is an icon. pic.twitter.com/O1JlxYrho6 — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) February 10, 2024

Edward Ahmed Mitchell, the Council on American–Islamic Relations’ national deputy director, criticized Blair’s comment and urged her to engage in dialogue with Muslim people. “Based on the hateful and ignorant remarks that Ms. Blair made, we doubt that she has ever engaged in any meaningful interactions with her Muslim colleagues in Hollywood or other members of the American Muslim community,” the statement from the country’s largest ​​Muslim civil-rights organization said.

Meanwhile, in explaining her decision to vote against the bill, Tlaib — who is the only Palestinian American member of Congress — said, “It’s just another GOP messaging bill being used to incite anti-Arab, anti-Palestinian, and anti-Muslim hatred that makes communities like ours unsafe.”

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.