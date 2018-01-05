17 Easy Shirt Dresses You Can Wear to Work

Getting dressed for work shouldn’t be a bore. Welcome to Business Casual — here to make your weekdays easier.

It’s finally warm outside and all you want to wear are dresses. Good thing that there are plenty of pretty, simple shirt dresses out right now that are perfect for the work week and beyond. Whether you want something that slips right under a sharp blazer, or you’re looking for a style that’ll do double-duty for the weekend, we have you covered. Scroll ahead to shop all of our favorites.

The One to Buy in Multiples

$40, Uniqlo Uniqlo SKIPPER SHORT-SLEEVE SHIRT DRESS Get this one in all three colors and rotate them throughout the summer. $40 at Uniqlo Buy

The One for Caftan Lovers

The Classic Summer Option

The One You Can Also Wear to the Beach

If You Don’t Like Tying Things Around Your Waist

$90, Need Supply Stelen Zora Dress in Black The knotted front will define your midsection just as well. $90 at Need Supply Buy

If You’re a Fan of Avant-Garde Design

$99, Nordstrom Halogen Poplin Shirtdress This dress is like Japanese avant-garde 101: it has all the unique details (mixed patterns, asymmetrical hems, and pleating) without being too weird. $99 at Nordstrom Buy

If You’re Super Excited About Warm Weather

$100, Spring Mango Striped bow dress This is sunshine in a dress. $100 at Spring Buy

If You Love Delicate, Pretty Things

$138, Nordstrom CATHERINE CATHERINE MALANDRINO Rene Shirtdress This printed number with its soft layers of ruffles fit the bill. But if you want to give it some contrast, try a pair of ugly sandals. $138 at Nordstrom Buy

When You’re Sick of Black

$138, Nordstrom TAHARI Tie Waist Shirtdress This crimson number looks professional, but the color is a welcome alternative to black and gray. $138 at Nordstrom Buy

If You’re Petite

$142, Yoox 8 Asymmetrical Shirt dress This dress might look a little too short for the office, but if you’re under 5’5”, it’s actually perfect. It won’t swallow your petite frame, but the hem will fall just below the knee. $142 at Yoox Buy

When You Want a Little Flair

$175, Net-a-Porter MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS Striped georgette midi dress Take a cue from how Net-a-Porter styled this dress: push up the sleeves slightly and they’ll flare out in a pleasing manner. $175 at Net-a-Porter Buy

If You Work in a Conservative Office

$201, Nordstrom THEORY Crowley Cotton Shirtdress $201 (was $335, now 40% off) Slip this under a crisp blazer and you’re good to go. $201 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Like a Designer Deal

$268, Diane Von Furstenberg Diane Von Furstenberg ¾-Sleeve Belted Shirtdress $268 (was $448, now 40% off) Don’t you love it when spring clothes are already on sale? The weather’s just right to buy and wear this fun mixed-print dress immediately. $268 at Diane Von Furstenberg Buy

If You Have an Interview for a Creative Gig

$280, Matches Fashion MSGM Floral-print twisted-panel cotton shirtdress $280 (was $468, now 40% off) The twist around the chest is an unusual design element that’s just interesting enough to show off your style to a prospective employer. $280 at Matches Fashion Buy

For the Minimalist

$357, Yoox DEPARTMENT 5 ABITO AMI 3/4 length dress A crisp white shirt dress with a slim banded collar looks like it could be from Jil Sander, except without the accompanying price tag. $357 at Yoox Buy

The Instagram-Friendly One

$360, Net-a-Porter RIXO LONDON Jackson floral-print crepe de chine midi dress You might have seen Rixo all over your Instagram Explore page — it’s a brand that’s super popular with influencers. They make cheerful, pretty dresses that you can wear as-is, but if you’re looking to experiment with creative styling, try one unbuttoned over jeans. $360 at Net-a-Porter Buy

If You Love Dark Florals

$364, Neiman Marcus Alice + Olivia Abney V-Neck Floral-Print Wrap Shirtdress $364 (was $485, now 25% off) This is one of the pricier options on our list, but it’s also one of the most versatile. The pretty floral print can go from the office to a night out, and even carry you through wedding season. $364 at Neiman Marcus Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.