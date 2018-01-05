17 Easy Shirt Dresses You Can Wear to Work

Getting dressed for work shouldn’t be a bore. Welcome to Business Casual — here to make your weekdays easier.

It’s finally warm outside and all you want to wear are dresses. Good thing that there are plenty of pretty, simple shirt dresses out right now that are perfect for the work week and beyond. Whether you want something that slips right under a sharp blazer, or you’re looking for a style that’ll do double-duty for the weekend, we have you covered. Scroll ahead to shop all of our favorites.

The One to Buy in Multiples

Uniqlo SKIPPER SHORT-SLEEVE SHIRT DRESS
$40, Uniqlo

Get this one in all three colors and rotate them throughout the summer.

The One for Caftan Lovers

H&M V-Neck Belted Shirt Dress
$50, H&M

It’s as loose as your favorite billowy dress, but feels nice enough to wear to the office.

The Classic Summer Option

Farrow Ion Dress in Blue Stripe
$68, Need Supply

You can’t go wrong with preppy blue stripes worn with simple low sandals.

The One You Can Also Wear to the Beach

Farrow Paulie Midi Dress in Taupe
$88, Need Supply

Throw it over a bathing suit and it doubles as a cover-up.

If You Don’t Like Tying Things Around Your Waist

Stelen Zora Dress in Black
$90, Need Supply

The knotted front will define your midsection just as well.

If You’re a Fan of Avant-Garde Design

Halogen Poplin Shirtdress
$99, Nordstrom

This dress is like Japanese avant-garde 101: it has all the unique details (mixed patterns, asymmetrical hems, and pleating) without being too weird.

If You’re Super Excited About Warm Weather

Mango Striped bow dress
$100, Spring

This is sunshine in a dress.

If You Love Delicate, Pretty Things

CATHERINE CATHERINE MALANDRINO Rene Shirtdress
$138, Nordstrom

This printed number with its soft layers of ruffles fit the bill. But if you want to give it some contrast, try a pair of ugly sandals.

When You’re Sick of Black

TAHARI Tie Waist Shirtdress
$138, Nordstrom

This crimson number looks professional, but the color is a welcome alternative to black and gray.

If You’re Petite

8 Asymmetrical Shirt dress
$142, Yoox

This dress might look a little too short for the office, but if you’re under 5’5”, it’s actually perfect. It won’t swallow your petite frame, but the hem will fall just below the knee.

When You Want a Little Flair

MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS Striped georgette midi dress
$175, Net-a-Porter

Take a cue from how Net-a-Porter styled this dress: push up the sleeves slightly and they’ll flare out in a pleasing manner.

If You Work in a Conservative Office

THEORY Crowley Cotton Shirtdress
$201, Nordstrom
$201 (was $335, now 40% off)

Slip this under a crisp blazer and you’re good to go.

If You Like a Designer Deal

Diane Von Furstenberg ¾-Sleeve Belted Shirtdress
$268, Diane Von Furstenberg
$268 (was $448, now 40% off)

Don’t you love it when spring clothes are already on sale? The weather’s just right to buy and wear this fun mixed-print dress immediately.

If You Have an Interview for a Creative Gig

MSGM Floral-print twisted-panel cotton shirtdress
$280, Matches Fashion
$280 (was $468, now 40% off)

The twist around the chest is an unusual design element that’s just interesting enough to show off your style to a prospective employer.

For the Minimalist

DEPARTMENT 5 ABITO AMI 3/4 length dress
$357, Yoox

A crisp white shirt dress with a slim banded collar looks like it could be from Jil Sander, except without the accompanying price tag.

The Instagram-Friendly One

RIXO LONDON Jackson floral-print crepe de chine midi dress
$360, Net-a-Porter

You might have seen Rixo all over your Instagram Explore page — it’s a brand that’s super popular with influencers. They make cheerful, pretty dresses that you can wear as-is, but if you’re looking to experiment with creative styling, try one unbuttoned over jeans.

If You Love Dark Florals

Alice + Olivia Abney V-Neck Floral-Print Wrap Shirtdress
$364, Neiman Marcus
$364 (was $485, now 25% off)

This is one of the pricier options on our list, but it’s also one of the most versatile. The pretty floral print can go from the office to a night out, and even carry you through wedding season.

