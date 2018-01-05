17 Easy Shirt Dresses You Can Wear to Work

Getting dressed for work shouldn’t be a bore. Welcome to Business Casual — here to make your weekdays easier.
It’s finally warm outside and all you want to wear are dresses. Good thing that there are plenty of pretty, simple shirt dresses out right now that are perfect for the work week and beyond. Whether you want something that slips right under a sharp blazer, or you’re looking for a style that’ll do double-duty for the weekend, we have you covered. Scroll ahead to shop all of our favorites.
The One to Buy in Multiples
Get this one in all three colors and rotate them throughout the summer.
The One for Caftan Lovers
It’s as loose as your favorite billowy dress, but feels nice enough to wear to the office.
The Classic Summer Option
You can’t go wrong with preppy blue stripes worn with simple low sandals.
The One You Can Also Wear to the Beach
Throw it over a bathing suit and it doubles as a cover-up.
If You Don’t Like Tying Things Around Your Waist
The knotted front will define your midsection just as well.
If You’re a Fan of Avant-Garde Design
This dress is like Japanese avant-garde 101: it has all the unique details (mixed patterns, asymmetrical hems, and pleating) without being too weird.
If You’re Super Excited About Warm Weather
This is sunshine in a dress.
If You Love Delicate, Pretty Things
This printed number with its soft layers of ruffles fit the bill. But if you want to give it some contrast, try a pair of ugly sandals.
When You’re Sick of Black
This crimson number looks professional, but the color is a welcome alternative to black and gray.
If You’re Petite
This dress might look a little too short for the office, but if you’re under 5’5”, it’s actually perfect. It won’t swallow your petite frame, but the hem will fall just below the knee.
When You Want a Little Flair
Take a cue from how Net-a-Porter styled this dress: push up the sleeves slightly and they’ll flare out in a pleasing manner.
If You Work in a Conservative Office
Slip this under a crisp blazer and you’re good to go.
If You Like a Designer Deal
Don’t you love it when spring clothes are already on sale? The weather’s just right to buy and wear this fun mixed-print dress immediately.
If You Have an Interview for a Creative Gig
The twist around the chest is an unusual design element that’s just interesting enough to show off your style to a prospective employer.
For the Minimalist
A crisp white shirt dress with a slim banded collar looks like it could be from Jil Sander, except without the accompanying price tag.
The Instagram-Friendly One
You might have seen Rixo all over your Instagram Explore page — it’s a brand that’s super popular with influencers. They make cheerful, pretty dresses that you can wear as-is, but if you’re looking to experiment with creative styling, try one unbuttoned over jeans.
If You Love Dark Florals
This is one of the pricier options on our list, but it’s also one of the most versatile. The pretty floral print can go from the office to a night out, and even carry you through wedding season.
