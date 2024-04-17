Simone Biles Was ‘Hurt’ After Internet Bashed Her Husband

Photo: Getty Images

Last year, it seemed the entire internet had Simone Biles’ back after her husband Jonathan Owens implied that he — not his wife, the most decorated gymnast in history — was the “catch” in their relationship as opposed to her, t. But on Wednesday’s episode of Call Her Daddy, the Olympic gymnast told Alex Cooper that she was “really hurt” by the hate the former Green Bay Packers player received in the aftermath of the December interview, detailing how the whole ordeal took a toll on her mental health. “I thought everything was okay, and then I go on Twitter and everybody’s like, ‘Divorce this man. He’s mean!’” Biles said. “I’m like, ‘He’s the sweetest. He praises the ground that I walk on.’ Truly, I’ve never met a man like him … he truly goes out of his way to do anything for me.”

The gold medalist, who married Owens in 2023 after three years of dating, clarified that her husband “never said [she] wasn’t a catch.” Rather, she explained, the NFL player said he was a catch, and she agrees.

“I thought it was hilarious at first and then it hurt my feelings,” she admitted. “One night I broke down and I’m like, ‘Why are you guys talking about my husband like this? You don’t know him’ … That really hurt. For me, it’s like, talk about me all you want, but don’t come for my family, never.”

Not to worry, though! Biles told the podcast host she and Owens are very much still married despite the many calls for their divorce. The footballer is even trying to ditch summer training camp to cheer her on at the 2024 Paris Olympics, although Biles joked Owens doesn’t understand why his sport, the “hardest sport,” hasn’t yet claimed its own spot at the Olympics. I won’t call that full-on wife guy behavior just yet, but it’s a start.

