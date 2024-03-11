Skims Is Now Advertising on National TV

Photo: Skims

Is 2024 the year of Skims? During Sunday night’s Academy Awards, Kim Kardashian jiggled her way through her brand’s first national television commercial. Thanks to Kardashian’s own high profile, Skims ads have been ubiquitous since the brand launched in 2019, but television marks a new milestone. In the spot, stoic, extraterrestrial versions of Kardashian “test” the durability of Skims’s bras and undies in a variety of settings, floating through a weightless chamber and bouncing on a rotating chair. The final shot reveals the crew of Kardashians assembled in a spaceship as beige and curvy as the Skims logo.

The ad was produced by Wieden+Kennedy, the advertising agency best known for its work with Nike. It comes as Skims, valued at $4 billion after its most recent funding round last year, is reportedly preparing for an IPO. As a public company, Skims would have more funding to splash out on expensive advertising, following in the footsteps of its category’s struggling market leader, Victoria’s Secret. The former-Angels brand once produced national advertising that generated headlines just for existing, much like Skims does now. It also knows a thing or two about sending lingerie-clad women into outer space.