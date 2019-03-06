18 Easy Ways to Upgrade a Tiny Bathroom

Photo: MarioGuti/Getty Images/iStockphoto

It’s like a law of the universe: every apartment, no matter how perfect, must have at least one fatal flaw, and it’s usually the bathroom. There’s just something about the small, tile-covered space that invites landlords and contractors to conspire against you, whether through questionably colored tile or a toilet at an odd angle to the wall.

If you rent your space, investing in a remodel may be off-limits. Something you can control, however, is how you decorate the space. From minimalist toothbrushes to wallpaper that transforms any wall to marble, there are plenty of touches that can help turn your cramped bathroom into a spa-like experience. Scroll through for 19 ideas that will work no matter your DIY prowess or price point.

If you like plants:

$30 for 6 at The Sill Assorted Air Plants Air plants grow without being submerged in soil, and they thrive in steamy environments. Line a few up on your windowsill when you shower for easy plant care. $30 for 6 at The Sill Buy

$15 at CB2 Potted 6” Faux Aloe Plant If keeping plants alive really isn’t your thing, try this incredibly realistic aloe bud. $15 at CB2 Buy

If you’re looking to upgrade the little things:

$14 for 4 at Muji Toothbrush Set Because you didn’t know you needed minimalist toothbrushes until now. $14 for 4 at Muji Buy

$7 at Muji Porcelain Cup If you give a mouse some sleek toothbrushes, he’ll need a streamlined cup to go with. $7 at Muji Buy

From $14 at Anthropologie Golden Glass Bath Collection Does everything in your bathroom need to be gilded? No. Does it hurt? Also, no. From $14 at Anthropologie Buy

If you want to feel like you remodeled without actually remodeling:

$40 at West Elm Casing Paper Carrara Marble Wallpaper Peel-n-stick wallpaper takes a little work to apply, but it’s still easier than shelling out for floor-to-ceiling marble tile. $40 at West Elm Buy

$48 at Amazon HOMFA Bathroom Wall Cabinet Chances are, the medicine cabinet in your bathroom when you moved in could use an upgrade. Double doors and an exposed shelf make organizing easy. $48 at Amazon Buy $48 at Amazon Buy

For a less invasive upgrade:

$69 at Urban Outfitters Yamazaki Tower Bathroom Storage Cart A slim cart helps keep extra shampoo bottles from crowding the window sill. $69 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$13 at Home Depot Glacier Bay Over-the-Showerhead Caddy Make reaching for the shaving cream mid-shower that much easier. $13 at Home Depot Buy

$148 at Anthropologie Kelly Standing Toilet Paper Holder Making the most of a small bathroom means maximizing the aesthetics of every piece you add to the space — including your toilet paper. $148 at Anthropologie Buy

If you can’t remember the last time you bought new towels:

