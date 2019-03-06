18 Easy Ways to Upgrade a Tiny Bathroom

bathroom

18 Ways to Upgrade a Tiny Bathroom

It’s like a law of the universe: every apartment, no matter how perfect, must have at least one fatal flaw, and it’s usually the bathroom. There’s just something about the small, tile-covered space that invites landlords and contractors to conspire against you, whether through questionably colored tile or a toilet at an odd angle to the wall.

If you rent your space, investing in a remodel may be off-limits. Something you can control, however, is how you decorate the space. From minimalist toothbrushes to wallpaper that transforms any wall to marble, there are plenty of touches that can help turn your cramped bathroom into a spa-like experience. Scroll through for 19 ideas that will work no matter your DIY prowess or price point.

If you like plants:

Assorted Air Plants
Assorted Air Plants
$30 for 6 at The Sill

Air plants grow without being submerged in soil, and they thrive in steamy environments. Line a few up on your windowsill when you shower for easy plant care.

$30 for 6 at The Sill
Buy
Potted 6" Faux Aloe Plant
Potted 6” Faux Aloe Plant
$15 at CB2

If keeping plants alive really isn’t your thing, try this incredibly realistic aloe bud.

$15 at CB2
Buy

If you’re looking to upgrade the little things:

Toothbrush Set
Toothbrush Set
$14 for 4 at Muji

Because you didn’t know you needed minimalist toothbrushes until now.

$14 for 4 at Muji
Buy
Porcelain Cup
Porcelain Cup
$7 at Muji

If you give a mouse some sleek toothbrushes, he’ll need a streamlined cup to go with.

$7 at Muji
Buy
Balade Sauvage Liquid Hand Soap
Balade Sauvage Liquid Hand Soap
$60 at Dior

We see your $60 candle and raise you $60 hand soap.

$60 at Dior
Buy
Golden Glass Bath Collection
Golden Glass Bath Collection
From $14 at Anthropologie

Does everything in your bathroom need to be gilded? No. Does it hurt? Also, no.

From $14 at Anthropologie
Buy

If you want to feel like you remodeled without actually remodeling:

Casing Paper Carrara Marble Wallpaper
Casing Paper Carrara Marble Wallpaper
$40 at West Elm

Peel-n-stick wallpaper takes a little work to apply, but it’s still easier than shelling out for floor-to-ceiling marble tile.

$40 at West Elm
Buy
Peel-and-Stick Subway Tile
Peel-and-Stick Subway Tile
$29 for 10 at Amazon
$29 (was $40, now 27% off)

If your bathroom already features subway tile in some spots, this peel-and-stick option is probably easier than petitioning your landlord to finish the job.

$29 for 10 at Amazon
Buy
$29 at Amazon
Buy
HOMFA Bathroom Wall Cabinet
HOMFA Bathroom Wall Cabinet
$48 at Amazon

Chances are, the medicine cabinet in your bathroom when you moved in could use an upgrade. Double doors and an exposed shelf make organizing easy.

$48 at Amazon
Buy
$48 at Amazon
Buy
3-Door Mirror Cabinet
3-Door Mirror Cabinet
$80 at Amazon

For the most mirror square footage, try a medicine cabinet with end-to-end panels.

$80 at Amazon
Buy
$80 at Amazon
Buy
Acrylic Floating Shelves
Acrylic Floating Shelves
$37 at Amazon
$37 (was $60, now 38% off)

Clear shelving serves as a handy storage solution without cluttering up an already-small space.

$37 at Amazon
Buy
$37 at Amazon
Buy
Bridgette Towel Hook
Bridgette Towel Hook
From $28 at Anthropologie

If your 2019 resolution was to drill more holes, these shiny towel rods are a good place to start.

From $28 at Anthropologie
Buy

For a less invasive upgrade:

Yamazaki Tower Bathroom Storage Cart
Yamazaki Tower Bathroom Storage Cart
$69 at Urban Outfitters

A slim cart helps keep extra shampoo bottles from crowding the window sill.

$69 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
Glacier Bay Over-the-Showerhead Caddy
Glacier Bay Over-the-Showerhead Caddy
$13 at Home Depot

Make reaching for the shaving cream mid-shower that much easier.

$13 at Home Depot
Buy
Kelly Standing Toilet Paper Holder
Kelly Standing Toilet Paper Holder
$148 at Anthropologie

Making the most of a small bathroom means maximizing the aesthetics of every piece you add to the space — including your toilet paper.

$148 at Anthropologie
Buy
Acrylic Jewelry and Cosmetic Storage Boxes
Acrylic Jewelry and Cosmetic Storage Boxes
$33 at Amazon

Clear construction and multiple stacking options mean you’ll never misplace your 25 identical-but-totally-different red lipsticks again.

$33 at Amazon
Buy
$33 at Amazon
Buy

If you can’t remember the last time you bought new towels:

Soft Cotton Machine Washable Extra Large Bath Towel
Soft Cotton Machine Washable Extra Large Bath Towel
$15 at Amazon

You can’t go wrong with a beach-sized towel for your bathroom.

$15 at Amazon
Buy
$15 at Amazon
Buy
Ultra-Absorbent White Terry Bath Towels
Ultra-Absorbent White Terry Bath Towels
$44 for 4 at Amazon

A four-pack of white towels is like the bathroom equivalent to a new set of white Hanes tees.

$44 for 4 at Amazon
Buy
$44 at Amazon
Buy

18 Easy Ways to Upgrade a Tiny Bathroom