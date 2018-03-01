6 Pairs of Snow Boots That’ll Keep Your Feet Warm Even During a ‘Bomb Cyclone’

Oh, did you hear? Most of us on the East Coast are currently freaking out about a ‘bomb cyclone’, which is apparently what happens when a monster storm gives way to the coldest air you’ve ever experienced. If you’ve procrastinated on buying good snow boots and now your toes are freezing, it’s not too late. You can still find a warm, waterproof pair that’ll be practical and (relatively) stylish. Scroll ahead to shop our favorites.
The Highly Reviewed Affordable One
With over 1,800 reviews, this is a sleeper hit on Amazon that’s also vegan-friendly (everything is faux!).
For the Minimalist
Here’s another under-$100 option that’s especially stylish.
The Perennial Favorite
Looking for a waterproof duck boot? This black-on-black version is a sleeker spin than the ubiquitous brown-and-black style.
The Trusty Option
You can never go wrong with Timbs and thick socks.
The Snow-Lover Approved Pair
Take it from a snowboarder who actively seeks sub-zero temps and feet of snow, these boots are my favorite for on and off the slopes.
If You Have Super Cold Feet
Thick insulation will keep your toes nice and warm. Plus, if you’re worried about slipping on uneven terrain, a stiff shaft will prevent rolled ankles.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.