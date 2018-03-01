6 Pairs of Snow Boots That’ll Keep Your Feet Warm Even During a ‘Bomb Cyclone’

By
Because you need to trudge through this slushy mess. Photo: Nabile Quenum

Oh, did you hear? Most of us on the East Coast are currently freaking out about a ‘bomb cyclone’, which is apparently what happens when a monster storm gives way to the coldest air you’ve ever experienced. If you’ve procrastinated on buying good snow boots and now your toes are freezing, it’s not too late. You can still find a warm, waterproof pair that’ll be practical and (relatively) stylish. Scroll ahead to shop our favorites.

The Highly Reviewed Affordable One

With over 1,800 reviews, this is a sleeper hit on Amazon that’s also vegan-friendly (everything is faux!).

Kingshow Women’s Globalwin Waterproof Winter Boots
$54 at Amazon

For the Minimalist

Here’s another under-$100 option that’s especially stylish.

Kamik Momentum
$90 at Zappos

The Perennial Favorite

Looking for a waterproof duck boot? This black-on-black version is a sleeker spin than the ubiquitous brown-and-black style.

Sperry ‘Saltwater’ Waterproof Rain Boot
Sale Price : $100 (15 percent off) at Nordstrom

The Trusty Option

You can never go wrong with Timbs and thick socks.

Timberland ‘6 Inch Premium’ Waterproof Boot
$170 at Nordstrom

The Snow-Lover Approved Pair

Take it from a snowboarder who actively seeks sub-zero temps and feet of snow, these boots are my favorite for on and off the slopes.

Sorel Winter Carnival Boots
$130 at Zappos

If You Have Super Cold Feet

Thick insulation will keep your toes nice and warm. Plus, if you’re worried about slipping on uneven terrain, a stiff shaft will prevent rolled ankles.

The North Face Chilkat 400
$150 at Zappos

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

6 Pairs of Warm Snow Boots for a Winter Bomb Cyclone