The Spice Girls Reunited for Victoria Beckham’s 50th Birthday

The Spice Girls at Milan Fashion Week on January 14, 2008. Photo: WireImage

Over the weekend, an event of great cultural importance took place — and I don’t mean round two of Coachella or the release of the “Fortnight” video. On Saturday night, Victoria Beckham celebrated her 50th birthday at the private, members-only club Oswald’s in London with Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell at her side, marking the first time since 2012 that all five Spice Girls have been seen on-camera together.

In between entertaining celebrity guests like Eva Longoria, Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, David Beckham found time to film the content we all wanted to see. He shared a video of the women singing along to their 1997 song “Stop” and doing the choreography from the music video. The birthday girl reshared the video to her own Instagram grid, captioning it, “Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife.” While the Spice Girls went on a reunion tour in 2019, Beckham didn’t join, meaning the last time they were onstage together was at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony. In her Instagram Story, Beckham also teased a possible reunion tour, writing, “About last night #tourdatescomingsoon.” That comes after Mel B recently told Today that the group was working on something “very good” together.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Spice Girls auditions, which the Royal Mail commemorated by issuing Spice Girls stamps. We can only hope all this means the group will celebrate with another reunion tour. We’ll be waiting.

