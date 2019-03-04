the strategist

I Found It at the Strategist: A Pop-Up (Gift) Shop at the Cut’s How I Get It Done Day

By
Photo: The Strategist

We’re back. Today, the Cut is hosting its first How I Get It Done Day, which also marks the appearance of a special-edition I Found It at the Strategist pop-up shop. Held at the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, How I Get It Done Day will feature a series of panels, keynotes, and breakout discussions where speakers and participants — including Maya Rudolph, Aidy Bryant, and Padma Lakshmi — will all try to answer one question: “How do you get it all done in one day?”

And if you’re there (lucky you, because tickets are sold out), make sure to stop by I Found It at the Strategist, our pop-up gift shop, where you can redeem up to eight productivity-themed items we’ve written about on the site, from a designer-recommended notebook and our go-to travel pillow to author Celeste Ng’s favorite hand wipes and actually-stylish blue-light-blocking glasses.

And even if you’re not planning to attend, you can still shop the Strategist’s selections below, in case you need a little help getting things done anyway.

A Designer-Recommended Notebook

SHOP NOW

A More Stylish Water Bottle

SHOP NOW

Blue-Light-Blocking Glasses

SHOP NOW

Scented Hand-Sanitizing Wipes

SHOP NOW

A Classic Toothpaste

SHOP NOW

A Personal Library Kit

SHOP NOW

A Lavender-Scented Sleep Balm

SHOP NOW

A CEO-Approved Book

SHOP NOW

Designer-Approved Weekly Task Pads

SHOP NOW

Actually Stylish Reading Glasses

SHOP NOW

Design Sprint 101

SHOP NOW

A Coffee-Brewing Thermos

SHOP NOW

Our Go-To Travel Pillow

SHOP NOW

A Classic Business Book

SHOP NOW

Our Favorite Travel Toothbrush

SHOP NOW

Natural Deodorant That Works

SHOP NOW

Glow-Producing Cream

SHOP NOW

Fake Craspedia Flowers

SHOP NOW

A Handmade Leather Notebook Cover

SHOP NOW

A Stylish Faux Succulent

SHOP NOW

Tags:

Strategist’s Pop-Up Shop at the Cut’s How I Get It Done Day