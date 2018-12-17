Photo: The Strategist

The holiday gifting season is like a seven-week-long Super Bowl at the Strategist, when we’re no longer fielding questions about the best travel pillow or standing desk but instead getting panicky text messages and emails like, “What do I give my picky mom?” and “What’s something I can get for my second cousin’s teenage son he’ll actually be happy to own?” This year, we’ve taken a bunch of our vetted gift recommendations and put them in our first holiday pop-up shop: I Found It at the Strategist.

From November 8 to December 30, the Strategist will open its own store in Soho. We’ve stocked a selection of our favorite things for you to touch, inspect, play around with — and, if you’d like, purchase. It’s a chance to get your hands on products you may have read about but never seen in person, as well as to discover holiday gifts, new products, and weird and wonderful things you didn’t know you needed (like a chlorophyll mask that took over the internet or a charcoal-infused face towel). See a few of the nuggets that will be featured in-store below — but come visit in person to see the full collection.

An artist’s rendering of our pop-up on West Broadway. Photo: Illustration by Laura Chautin

We’ll have a few fun things going on at the pop-up, like a panel with our beauty writer Rio Viera-Newton, Strategist tote bags exclusive to the pop-up, and free gift-wrapping for your holiday purchases. Stay tuned to this page for event schedules and details as they become available. You can also follow us on Instagram with the hashtag #FoundItAtStrat. The holidays are coming — we’re here to help!

I Found It at the Strategist: A Holiday Pop-Up Shop

347 West Broadway, New York, NY 10013

Mon-Sun, 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Upcoming events

Tuesday, December 18

• Free Infusion Jet Facials with Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare with any $75+ purchase from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday, December 20

• $5 plant workshop with Water and Light from 5 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. (sign up here)

Friday, December 21

• Free blowouts with Hairstory from 2 p.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, December 22

• Beauty blending with LOLI Beauty from 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, December 23

• Beauty blending with LOLI Beauty from 12 p.m.-4 pm

Friday, December 28

• Free blowouts with Hairstory from 2 p.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, December 29

• Free mini consultations by Dr. Loretta Ciraldo, dermatologist and Co-Founder of Dr. Loretta Skincare, from 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

• Custom beauty blending with LOLI Beauty from 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

• Party Ponys with Hairstory from 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, December 30

• Free blowouts with Hairstory from 1 p.m.-6 p.m.