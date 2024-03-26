Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Are Officially Parents

Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Congratulations are in order: Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson were spotted by the Daily Mail pushing a stroller on a pleasant afternoon walk in Los Angeles, so it seems safe to say they have welcomed their child. The longtime couple are notoriously private; Waterhouse didn’t so much announce her pregnancy as casually acknowledge it during a performance. And although Waterhouse was spotted wearing what looks like an engagement ring in December, they have neither confirmed nor denied their status.

It’s unclear when the birth occurred exactly. Waterhouse last posted images of herself on Instagram looking very pregnant on February 28. This timeline would suggest their baby is a Pisces, which makes sense for them, but also, best of luck. They’ve got help, though: Walking alongside them and their stroller was Waterhouse’s mother, who’s a nurse.

Waterhouse and Pattinson have been together since 2018, and this is their first child together. Congrats to them on the birth of what’s sure to be one of the coolest nepo babies in existence.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.