All the Celebrities We Saw at the Super Bowl

ByTariro Mzezewa,
the Cut's morning blogger. Her coverage areas include culture, politics and art. She also contributes to Vulture, The New York Times and Conde Nast Traveler. She previously worked as a national correspondent at The New York Times.
Photo: AFP via Getty Images
It’s rare that a football game has something for everyone, but somehow Super Bowl LVIII delivered. Between a Chiefs-49ers showdown, a very steamy Usher concert, a Beyoncé country-album announcement, and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s on-field kiss, Las Vegas was the place to be on Sunday night. And it appears just about every celebrity on earth was there. Here are all the celebs we spotted on the field and in the stands.
Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, and Rumi Carter
Photo: Getty Images for Roc Nation
Lana Del Rey, Keleigh Teller, Ice Spice, Taylor Swift, and Blake Lively
Photo: AFP via Getty Images
Jeff Goldblum
Hailey and Justin Bieber
Photo: AFP via Getty Images
Kendall Jenner, Russell Wilson, and Ciara
Photo: Getty Images
Paul and Jack Rudd
Photo: Getty Images
Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Jack Dorsey
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
Photo: Getty Images for Roc Nation