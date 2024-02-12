All the Celebrities We Saw at the Super Bowl

Photo: AFP via Getty Images

It’s rare that a football game has something for everyone, but somehow Super Bowl LVIII delivered. Between a Chiefs-49ers showdown, a very steamy Usher concert, a Beyoncé country-album announcement, and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s on-field kiss, Las Vegas was the place to be on Sunday night. And it appears just about every celebrity on earth was there. Here are all the celebs we spotted on the field and in the stands.

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, and Rumi Carter

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, and Rumi Carter. Photo: Getty Images for Roc Nation

Lana Del Rey, Keleigh Teller, Ice Spice, Taylor Swift, and Blake Lively

Lana Del Rey, Keleigh Teller, Ice Spice, Taylor Swift, and Blake Lively. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum looks like a fan who’s on the big screen for the first time in his life😂 pic.twitter.com/Mjqk2zneo6 — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) February 12, 2024

Hailey and Justin Bieber

Hailey and Justin Bieber. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner, Russell Wilson, and Ciara

Kendall Jenner, Russell Wilson, and Ciara Photo: Getty Images

Paul and Jack Rudd

Jack and Paul Rudd. Photo: Getty Images

Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Jack Dorsey

This footage of Lady Gaga and Beyoncé is the closest we’re ever getting to the Telephone sequel pic.twitter.com/Bnszvuas5r — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) February 12, 2024

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Photo: Getty Images for Roc Nation

Post Malone

Photo: Getty Images

Halle Bailey

Cynthia Erivo, Victoria Monét, and Ariana Grande

🚨 ARIANA, VICTORIA AND CYNTHIA AT THE SUPER BOWL pic.twitter.com/ZbmvJdsEkE — ale 💋 (@17POSITIONS) February 12, 2024

Elon Musk

Photo: Getty Images

Gabrielle Union

