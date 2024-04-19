Suri Cruise Just Turned 18

Photo: Getty Images

It feels like just yesterday that Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’s daughter, Suri, was a baby style icon, but now, she’s legally an adult. On Thursday, Suri celebrated her 18th birthday in New York City.

TMZ spotted Suri walking around the rainy city with a friend with a gift bag in tow, and the Daily Mail snapped photos of her grabbing some flowers from a local flower shop. Like her mom, Suri’s street style didn’t disappoint: The teen wore baggy jeans with a satin cropped top and an oversize denim jacket. She had a velvet backpack on one shoulder and was holding a frilly pink umbrella.

Meanwhile, Holmes was photographed running errands in the city while Cruise was on set in London. It has been widely reported that Cruise hasn’t had a close relationship with Suri since he and Holmes divorced in 2012 when court documents showed that Holmes filed for divorce “to protect” Suri from Scientology. Though Suri frequently appeared in tabloids as a child, her life as a teen has largely been out of the public eye. In 2023, Holmes told Glamour that she’s protective of her daughter because Suri “was so visible at a young age.”

Congrats to Suri on making me feel extremely old.

