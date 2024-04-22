Sydney Sweeney Knows Her Boobs Drive People Crazy

Photo: Photo by Gotham/GC Images

In the past few months, a startling amount of discourse has revolved around Sydney Sweeney’s boobs, which have been described by various newspaper columnists as “double-D harbingers of the death of woke” and also “an amazing rack.” Well, the one person who is entitled to talk about her boobs has finally weighed in, and that’s Sweeney herself.

On Sunday, following a week of headlines about producer Carol Baum’s seemingly out-of-nowhere comments that Sweeney is “not pretty” and “can’t act,” Sweeney posted an Instagram carousel of what appeared to be a friend group vacation. Included in the collection: Several photos of herself wearing a sweatshirt that says, “Sorry for having great tits and correct opinions.”

I’m glad to see Sweeney is taking this all in stride. Please, let this be the last word?

