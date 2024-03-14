SZA Says She Regretted Her Breast Implants

Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Last summer, SZA made it clear that she doesn’t have a problem with plastic surgery when she all but confirmed to Elle that she’d had a Brazilian butt lift. Now she’s speaking candidly about getting breast implants — and her decision to have them removed.

On last week’s episode of the SHE MD podcast, hosted by entrepreneur Mary Alice Haney and OB/GYN Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi — who also happens to be SZA’s, Rihanna’s, and Olivia Munn’s doctor — the singer discussed her family’s history of breast cancer. She said her mother survived the disease and has been clear for seven years, while her aunt got a double mastectomy.

SZA said that due to her family history, Dr. Aliabadi told her she has a heightened risk for breast cancer and isn’t a great candidate for implants. Though SZA said she was supposed to consult with Dr. Aliabadi before getting the surgery, “I didn’t, and I snuck and got it anyways.” Implants aren’t known to increase the risk of breast cancer, but the FDA has reported rare instances of squamous-cell carcinoma being found in the scar tissue of women with saline- and silicone-gel-filled implants. Some women who get implants also report pain, scarring, or contracture, the shortening of the muscles, per ABC.

Ultimately, SZA said she regretted getting the implants. “They ended up hurting me,” she said. “I got way too much scar tissue because my breasts are too dense and I’m not supposed to have breast implants. And so I ended up getting extra fibrosis, like with tissue.”

SZA joins a growing list of celebrities who have opened up about having second thoughts on their plastic surgery, including Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid. “I didn’t feel good, and it was painful,” SZA said. “So I took them out, and now they’re just my boobs.”

