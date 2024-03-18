Tallulah Willis Says She Was Recently Diagnosed With Autism

Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

In an Instagram post on Friday, Tallulah Willis revealed that she was diagnosed with autism last year. The 30-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore shared a video from when she was a child, showing herself rubbing her father’s head repeatedly as he held her during an interview. “Tell me your autistic without telling me your autistic,” she wrote.

Autism spectrum disorder rates have risen quickly in the United States since 2000 as awareness and diagnostic criteria evolve. Over the last decade, more adult women have discovered their diagnosis was missed in childhood because the disorder is associated with boys. In response to a comment asking if she was diagnosed as a child, Willis wrote: “actually this is the first time I’ve ever publicly shared my diagnosis. Found out this summer and it’s changed my life.”