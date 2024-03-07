Taylor and Travis Take Singapore

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s quest for world domination is well underway. The couple’s first international stop was Down Unda, where they said g’day to koalas and kangaroos at the Sydney Zoo. Next stop? Singapore.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end touched down in Asia Thursday, according to Entertainment Tonight, where he is expected to cheer on Swift during her Singaporean Eras Tour stop. However, it seems the Super Bowl champion won’t have to brave crowds of supportive Swifties alone this time, as his posse is also in town. The outlet noted that Harry Clark, one of Kelce’s close friends, posted a captionless photo of the Singapore skyline to Instagram, while Kelce’s manager, André Eanes, tweeted, “Singapore what’s poppin!!!!!!!!”

Singapore what’s poppin!!!!!!!! — André Eanes (@dreeanes) March 7, 2024

“Taylor is super-busy with her tour, but Travis and her are continuing to make things work. He is enjoying his life in the offseason while trying to be as supportive as possible of Taylor,” an anonymous source told ET of the Singapore rendezvous. “They make a great match, and both see a real future together. They have talked about next steps and are on the same page.”

Per “Page Six,” Swift is believed to be staying in the 1880s Colonial Manor at the Capella resort, which costs around $14,000 a night. The villa reportedly features a “deep bathtub,” king-size beds in every room, an outdoor shower, and a private lap pool that I’m sure Traylor will splish-splash in. While the tour stop is drawing ire from neighboring Asian countries that are furious the Singaporean government scored a Taylor Swift exclusive, Swift and her not so tortured partner seem set up for a cozy stay that could double as a honeymoon.

Only time will tell if we’ll get more Traylor sightings at future tour stops. Surely Kelce’s groupie travel doesn’t bode well for Taylor’s ballooning carbon footprint. But hey, anything in the name of love.

