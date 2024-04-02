Taylor Swift Is Officially a Billionaire

Photo: Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

In a major win for the intersection of art and capital, Taylor Swift has officially become a billionaire. While there had been speculation that the success of the Eras Tour would elevate her from mere hundred millionaire to billionaire, Swift’s status became official when Forbes released its annual “New Billionaires” list on Tuesday.

According to Forbes, the Eras Tour is the first to surpass $1 billion in revenue. Take that alongside Swift’s sizable real-estate portfolio, the value of her catalogue, and her continued ability to sell physical copies of her music, and the pop star now has an estimated net worth of $1.1 billion. Her spot on the billionaires list is especially notable because she’s the first musician to get there “solely based on her songs and performances.” Rihanna, meanwhile, had to create a paradigm-shifting makeup line to earn her spot.

Now, I know you’re wondering, How could she ever spend all that money? Well, she can’t, but I do know how she could put a dent in it. As we’ve learned in the past year, Swift’s favorite hobby is going out to dinner with her girls. She should start a foundation that provides grants to young women who want to spend most of their time chilling at nice restaurants. This would be huge for philanthropy and local economies across the globe and would make Swift a “cool billionaire” (a title previously believed to be an oxymoron). Tree Paine, if this sounds interesting to you, please get in touch.

